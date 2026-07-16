How to keep your skin fresh during the humid monsoon season? 9 tips for glowing skin

The rainy season brings welcome relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also creates unique challenges for people with oily skin. Increased humidity in the air stimulates the sebaceous glands to produce excess oil, making the skin appear greasy and more prone to acne, blackheads, and clogged pores. When combined with sweat, dirt, and pollution, this excess sebum can lead to frequent breakouts if the skin is not properly cared for.

How to take care of skin during monsoon?

Tips on how to keep your skin fresh during monsoon (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Following a simple yet effective skincare routine can help maintain healthy, balanced skin throughout the monsoon.

1. Cleanse your face twice a day

A gentle cleanser is the foundation of any skincare routine for oily skin. During the rainy season, dirt, sweat, and excess oil accumulate quickly on your skin. Washing your face twice daily with a mild, sulfate-free foaming cleanser helps remove impurities without stripping away the skin's natural moisture. Avoid washing your face too often, as excessive cleansing can trigger the skin to produce even more oil. If your face feels greasy during the day, use oil-absorbing blotting papers instead of washing it repeatedly.

2. Never skip a toner

Many people overlook toner, but it plays an important role in balancing oily skin. An alcohol-free toner containing ingredients like witch hazel, niacinamide, or green tea extract helps minimise the appearance of pores, remove leftover impurities, and regulate excess sebum production. Using toner after cleansing also prepares the skin to absorb moisturisers and serums more effectively.

3. Moisturise every day

One of the biggest misconceptions is that oily skin doesn't need moisturiser. In reality, skipping moisturiser can cause the skin to become dehydrated, prompting it to produce even more oil. Choose a lightweight, oil-free, non-comedogenic gel moisturiser that hydrates without leaving a greasy residue. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and aloe vera provide hydration while keeping the skin fresh and comfortable.

4. Wear sunscreen even on cloudy days

Cloudy skies do not block harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. UV exposure can still damage the skin, leading to premature ageing, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, a matte finish, and specifically formulated for oily skin. Gel-based or water-based sunscreens are ideal during the rainy season as they feel light and do not clog pores.

5. Exfoliate once or twice a week

Dead skin cells, combined with excess oil, can block pores and cause acne. Gentle exfoliation once or twice a week helps remove this buildup and promotes smoother, clearer skin. Avoid harsh scrubs with large abrasive particles, as they can irritate the skin and worsen inflammation. Instead, choose mild chemical exfoliants containing salicylic acid or glycolic acid, which penetrate deep into pores and dissolve excess oil effectively.

6. Use clay masks weekly

Clay masks are especially beneficial for oily skin during humid weather. Ingredients like kaolin clay and bentonite clay absorb excess oil, draw out impurities, and leave the skin feeling refreshed. Using a clay mask once a week helps control shine and minimises the risk of clogged pores without over-drying the skin.

7. Maintain good hygiene

The rainy season increases exposure to bacteria and pollutants that can aggravate oily skin. Avoid touching your face frequently, clean your mobile phone regularly, and change pillowcases every few days to prevent the transfer of dirt and oil. If you wear makeup, always remove it before bedtime with a gentle makeup remover or micellar water, then follow with your regular cleanser. Sleeping with makeup on can clog pores and trigger breakouts.

8. Stay hydrated and eat a balanced diet

Healthy skin starts from within. Drinking plenty of water helps maintain skin hydration and supports its natural detoxification process. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and antioxidant-rich foods in your diet. Limiting sugary snacks, fried foods, and excessive dairy may also help reduce acne flare-ups in some individuals. Green tea, nuts, and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids can contribute to healthier skin by reducing inflammation.

9. Choose makeup wisely

During the rainy season, heavy makeup can mix with sweat and oil, increasing the risk of clogged pores. Choose lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic makeup products that allow the skin to breathe. Setting your makeup with a light translucent powder or oil-control setting spray can help keep shine under control throughout the day.

Managing oily skin during the rainy season does not require an elaborate skincare routine. Consistency is the key to maintaining healthy skin. Cleansing, moisturising, sun protection, gentle exfoliation, and proper hygiene work together to keep excess oil under control while preventing acne and irritation. Combined with a healthy diet and adequate hydration, these simple skincare essentials can help you enjoy fresh, balanced, and glowing skin throughout the monsoon season.

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