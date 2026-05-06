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How to layer in summer without feeling hot? 3 simple tips on airy, breathable styling

Summer layering 101: Find out how you can master the styling technique of layering in summer.

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:32 pm IST
By Adrija Dey
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Layering is a common styling technique that many are familiar with. It involves wearing multiple pieces of clothing together to create a complete look. In winter, layering makes perfect sense because, beyond style, it serves practical purposes such as protecting you from the cold and wind, trapping heat and keeping you warm.ALSO READ: Beat the heat in style: 5 easy and smart ways to layer your jewellery in summer; from necklaces to rings

Know how you can stylishly carry outfits in the summer season with the technique of layering, but moulded for the hotter months.(Picture credit: Gemini AI)

However, as the temperature begins to rise, layering may seem out of the question. That does not mean, though, that it is not doable at all. With the right choice of fabrics, silhouettes, and styling, layering can be adapted for summer in a way that keeps you cool while still looking stylish and put together.

To understand how layering is viable in the summer season, Ravi Gupta, creative designer and director of Gargee Designer's, shared with us that one can also style sophisticated layers for summer. “The main thing here is to find the perfect balance between a solid structure and breathable clothing so that you can feel neat without being hindered by excessive warmth,” he said.

This means summer layering is essentially about neat balance. When you choose clothes which give your outfit shape and structure, while also being light and breathable, you nail summer layering because you don't feel hot or uncomfortable.

Master the art of summer layering. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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