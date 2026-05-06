How to layer in summer without feeling hot? 3 simple tips on airy, breathable styling
Summer layering 101: Find out how you can master the styling technique of layering in summer.
Layering is a common styling technique that many are familiar with. It involves wearing multiple pieces of clothing together to create a complete look. In winter, layering makes perfect sense because, beyond style, it serves practical purposes such as protecting you from the cold and wind, trapping heat and keeping you warm.ALSO READ: Beat the heat in style: 5 easy and smart ways to layer your jewellery in summer; from necklaces to rings
However, as the temperature begins to rise, layering may seem out of the question. That does not mean, though, that it is not doable at all. With the right choice of fabrics, silhouettes, and styling, layering can be adapted for summer in a way that keeps you cool while still looking stylish and put together.
To understand how layering is viable in the summer season, Ravi Gupta, creative designer and director of Gargee Designer's, shared with us that one can also style sophisticated layers for summer. “The main thing here is to find the perfect balance between a solid structure and breathable clothing so that you can feel neat without being hindered by excessive warmth,” he said.
This means summer layering is essentially about neat balance. When you choose clothes which give your outfit shape and structure, while also being light and breathable, you nail summer layering because you don't feel hot or uncomfortable.
Creative designer Ravi shared a brief guide, covering three essential tips on how to ace summer layering:{{/usCountry}}
Creative designer Ravi shared a brief guide, covering three essential tips on how to ace summer layering:{{/usCountry}}
1. Wear breathable fabrics along with lightweight ‘third pieces.’
- To create an effective summer layering look, start by choosing the proper material for your clothes.
- Choose airy fabrics such as cotton, linen, or modal, as these will keep you dry and cool throughout the day.
- You do not need bulky blazers as a part of your summer wardrobe; rather, opt for a ‘third piece,’ which would add structure to your look.
- For example, choose an unlined linen blazer, sleeveless vest, or waistcoat.
2. Opt for sheer layering pieces for more coverage
- Light and sheer layering pieces work wonderfully when it comes to creating the illusion of extra layers while keeping it airy.
- The use of items such as mesh tops, sheer blouses, and light knits will allow for subtle layering while still maintaining comfort.
- You could choose to go with an overall monochromatic scheme or use sheer elements to cover your sleeves, making for a professional appearance.
3. Choose light and monochrome colours
- The colours of clothes affect how they make you feel throughout the summer season.
- The best colours to opt for include white, pastels, or neutral shades.
1. Wear breathable fabrics along with lightweight ‘third pieces.’
- To create an effective summer layering look, start by choosing the proper material for your clothes.
- Choose airy fabrics such as cotton, linen, or modal, as these will keep you dry and cool throughout the day.
- You do not need bulky blazers as a part of your summer wardrobe; rather, opt for a ‘third piece,’ which would add structure to your look.
- For example, choose an unlined linen blazer, sleeveless vest, or waistcoat.
2. Opt for sheer layering pieces for more coverage
- Light and sheer layering pieces work wonderfully when it comes to creating the illusion of extra layers while keeping it airy.
- The use of items such as mesh tops, sheer blouses, and light knits will allow for subtle layering while still maintaining comfort.
- You could choose to go with an overall monochromatic scheme or use sheer elements to cover your sleeves, making for a professional appearance.
3. Choose light and monochrome colours
- The colours of clothes affect how they make you feel throughout the summer season.
- The best colours to opt for include white, pastels, or neutral shades.
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