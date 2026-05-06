How to layer in summer without feeling hot? 3 simple tips on airy, breathable styling

Layering is a common styling technique that many are familiar with. It involves wearing multiple pieces of clothing together to create a complete look. In winter, layering makes perfect sense because, beyond style, it serves practical purposes such as protecting you from the cold and wind, trapping heat and keeping you warm.ALSO READ: Beat the heat in style: 5 easy and smart ways to layer your jewellery in summer; from necklaces to rings

Know how you can stylishly carry outfits in the summer season with the technique of layering, but moulded for the hotter months.(Picture credit: Gemini AI)

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However, as the temperature begins to rise, layering may seem out of the question. That does not mean, though, that it is not doable at all. With the right choice of fabrics, silhouettes, and styling, layering can be adapted for summer in a way that keeps you cool while still looking stylish and put together.

To understand how layering is viable in the summer season, Ravi Gupta, creative designer and director of Gargee Designer's, shared with us that one can also style sophisticated layers for summer. “The main thing here is to find the perfect balance between a solid structure and breathable clothing so that you can feel neat without being hindered by excessive warmth,” he said.

This means summer layering is essentially about neat balance. When you choose clothes which give your outfit shape and structure, while also being light and breathable, you nail summer layering because you don't feel hot or uncomfortable.

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{{^usCountry}} Creative designer Ravi shared a brief guide, covering three essential tips on how to ace summer layering: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Creative designer Ravi shared a brief guide, covering three essential tips on how to ace summer layering: {{/usCountry}}

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Master the art of summer layering. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^usCountry}} 1. Wear breathable fabrics along with lightweight ‘third pieces.’ To create an effective summer layering look, start by choosing the proper material for your clothes.

Choose airy fabrics such as cotton, linen, or modal, as these will keep you dry and cool throughout the day.

You do not need bulky blazers as a part of your summer wardrobe; rather, opt for a ‘third piece,’ which would add structure to your look.

For example, choose an unlined linen blazer, sleeveless vest, or waistcoat. 2. Opt for sheer layering pieces for more coverage Light and sheer layering pieces work wonderfully when it comes to creating the illusion of extra layers while keeping it airy.

The use of items such as mesh tops, sheer blouses, and light knits will allow for subtle layering while still maintaining comfort.

You could choose to go with an overall monochromatic scheme or use sheer elements to cover your sleeves, making for a professional appearance. 3. Choose light and monochrome colours The colours of clothes affect how they make you feel throughout the summer season.

The best colours to opt for include white, pastels, or neutral shades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Wear breathable fabrics along with lightweight ‘third pieces.’ To create an effective summer layering look, start by choosing the proper material for your clothes.

Choose airy fabrics such as cotton, linen, or modal, as these will keep you dry and cool throughout the day.

You do not need bulky blazers as a part of your summer wardrobe; rather, opt for a ‘third piece,’ which would add structure to your look.

For example, choose an unlined linen blazer, sleeveless vest, or waistcoat. 2. Opt for sheer layering pieces for more coverage Light and sheer layering pieces work wonderfully when it comes to creating the illusion of extra layers while keeping it airy.

The use of items such as mesh tops, sheer blouses, and light knits will allow for subtle layering while still maintaining comfort.

You could choose to go with an overall monochromatic scheme or use sheer elements to cover your sleeves, making for a professional appearance. 3. Choose light and monochrome colours The colours of clothes affect how they make you feel throughout the summer season.

The best colours to opt for include white, pastels, or neutral shades. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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