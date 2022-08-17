How to weather through the monsoon beauty woes

With its pleasant weather and serene mood, the monsoon is often enjoyed by most except for the beauty enthusiasts, who loathe this season for various reasons. From smudged mascara and lipstick to patchy foundation, it is difficult to weather through the rainy season without learning a few hacks. Makeup experts share their tips to make your makeup last all day when you step out this season.

Mamta Naik, cosmetic product developer, Sugar Cosmetics, says, “No matter the season, the best way to seal your makeup is by using a setting spray. A matte-finish setting spray would be ideal for the monsoon to prevent oily and shiny skin and to make your look last through the day.”

Prepping your skin with an anti-bacterial gel-based serum and a mattifying primer would help lock in the makeup better shares Utkarsha Chaudhary, beauty and training expert, Boddess. “Starting your makeup routine with a mattifying primer and ending it with using SPF 30 and above makeup setting spray instead of SPF cream is another thing that works like magic.”

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Waterproof is the way out

Liquid liners, mascaras, and lipsticks, if not smudge-proof or waterproof can wash away in no time during monsoon. Ensure you use waterproof foundation, kajal, mascara, and lipstick to prevent your makeup from getting washed away in the rain and having a monsoon meltdown.

Keep it light

Always remember to keep your monsoon makeup products lightweight, smear proof and waterproof. Use a concealer with your light weight moisturiser instead of foundation to keep your make-up light and breezy. Also, apply a water-based moisturiser instead of an oil-based one for this season.

Powder blush is key

Use a powder blush during this season as it will sit better than a cream blush and highlighter. Also, get your hands on a loose powder instead of a compact as it is light and will not make your face look cakey.

Swear on lash primer

For budge-proof lashes, waterproof mascaras are a possibility, but given how difficult it is to find a mascara formula that works, invest in a lash primer and apply it before your typical mascara.

Tips for brides

Using oil-free makeup products is ideal during monsoon.

Additionally, applying the right primer, setting powder, and smudge-proof lipstick/eyeliner can get you through your special day without any mishaps.

You can also opt for an eye shadow primer to ensure your bold eye makeup stays put.

Lock your brow makeup by running on waterproof mascara wand on your brows.

Skip the lip gloss and opt for matte finishes to keep your makeup in place longer.

Mix foundation and loose powder, then apply with a dense foundation brush for a fresh and budge proof makeup base.

Use a setting spray after every step to set your base.

Keep makeup sponge handy to dab on to clear the sweat on your face.