Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are giving us all kinds of goals. The couple made their relationship official recently and since then they have been spotted together. From chilling with each other at home to decking up and attending events together and posing for stunning pictures, the couple is giving us major couple goals to follow. Hrithik and Saba recently attended the inauguration ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and slayed couple goals together. From posing together for stunning photographs to Hrithik carrying Saba’s heels and giving us all kinds of boyfriend goals, they are adorable together.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in black for weekday outing(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: NMACC Day 2: Kareena and Saif to Hrithik and Saba, couples who stole the show

Hrithik and Saba stepped out on Tuesday as they got photographed by the paparazzi. In gorgeous black ensembles, the couple walked hand in hand and got spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. Hrithik, for the weekday outing, chose a black T-shirt and layered his look with a black half shirt with the front open. He further teamed it with a black pair of trousers as he looked at the cameras and posed patiently. Saba, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a black slip long dress featuring corset details and a plunging neckline. The ankle-length dress featured gathered up details and bodycon patterns throughout and cascaded to a thigh high middle slit. Saba held Hrithik’s hand as they walked together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik and Saba twinned in black (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik further accessorised his look for the day in a black cap and looked dapper as ever. Saba teamed her bodycon black dress with classic black stilettos and wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Saba slayed the casual look to perfection. She decked up in black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in black for weekday outing(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik and Saba met on Twitter and connected instantly. They dated for a few months before making it official by holding hands and walking out of the airport. They also attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday party together and made it official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON