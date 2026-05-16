Huma Qureshi brings the ghats of Banaras to Cannes Film Festival in traditional Banarasi saree and Indian jewellery

Indian celebrities have been arriving in the French Riviera to attend the 79th edition of the Festival de Cannes. Actor Huma Qureshi also landed in Cannes to attend the international film festival. For her latest appearance, she promoted Indian craftsmanship in a foreign land.

Huma Qureshi poses in a silk saree in Cannes.

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From ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera

On May 16, Huma shared pictures of her new fashionable look with the caption, “From the ghats of Banaras to the French Riviera. There’s something incredibly special about wearing a weave that feels like it has lived through time. What I love most is how it holds two worlds at once.”

“The nostalgia of a traditional Banarasi weave, and the quiet unexpectedness of motifs that feel contemporary and playful. At Cannes, surrounded by cinema and storytelling, it feels surreal to wear something that tells a story of its own,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Decoding the look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Decoding the look {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Huma wore a purple and gold saree and blouse set from Shanti Banaras for the occasion. She paired the ensemble with jewels from Amrapali Jewels, and a ring and bag from Indian label Kavya Potluri. While Nikhil Mansata and Leepakshi Ellawadi styled Huma's look, Mira Parmar did her hair and makeup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huma wore a purple and gold saree and blouse set from Shanti Banaras for the occasion. She paired the ensemble with jewels from Amrapali Jewels, and a ring and bag from Indian label Kavya Potluri. While Nikhil Mansata and Leepakshi Ellawadi styled Huma's look, Mira Parmar did her hair and makeup. {{/usCountry}}

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The purple Banarasi saree features gold brocade embroidery with Palm tree motifs that embody the spirit of the French Riviera while also showcasing the impeccable craftsmanship of Indian weaves. As for the gold silk blouse, it features half-length sleeves, brocade work, a plunging V neckline, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit.

As for the glam, she chose a glossy light-pink lip shade, bronze-gold eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and lightly dusted highlighter on the contours. She left her tresses loose in a side parting, styled in soft waves.

Meanwhile, for the jewellery, Huma chose traditional pieces to complement her saree look for Cannes. She wore a gold necklace decked with precious stones and Polki work. A pair of matching earrings and a statement ring rounded off the accessories. Lastly, nude pink nails and an embroidered mini clutch bag gave the traditional fit a finishing touch.

About Huma Qureshi

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Huma is known for her incredible performances in several Hindi films, including Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The crime drama, shot in 2012, won her several awards and accolades, including the Filmfare OTT Award, as well as nominations for three Filmfare Awards. She also starred in movies like Ek Thi Daayn, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Highway, Jolly LLB 2, Kaala, and more.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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