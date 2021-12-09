Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Huma Qureshi, in a white bridal couture, is bold and beautiful
fashion

Huma Qureshi, in a white bridal couture, is bold and beautiful

Huma's gown came with a midriff-baring neckline with white lace details in the front. The sleeveless gown, from the waist down, had multiple layers of white flowy details. Huma looked fashion-perfect in the gown as she posed in an indoors of Fitzrovia Chapel with a multicolour backdrop.
Huma Qureshi, in a white bridal couture, is bold and beautiful(Instagram/@iamhumaq)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 03:23 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Huma Qureshi's wedding collections are drool-worthy. The actor keeps sharing snippets of her bridal collection that she is decking up in, and each of them are envy-inducing as well as manage to make us swoon. Huma, when not playing characters for the screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots and some snippets of the photoshoots always make their way on her Instagram profile.

Huma is currently on a spree of sharing snippets from one of her magazine photoshoots focused at bridal collections. In a sheer white gown, Huma posed for the pictures and walked her way right into every fashion lover's heart. For the photoshoot, Huma played muse to the designer house Pronovias and decked up in a stunning white gown. The designer house is famously known for their bridal collections.

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi in beautiful ivory saree gives shaadi fashion a sequin update

Huma's gown came with a midriff-baring neckline with white lace details in the front. The sleeveless gown, from the waist down, had multiple layers of white flowy details. Huma looked fashion-perfect in the gown as she posed in an indoors of Fitzrovia Chapel with a multicolour backdrop. Huma accessorised her look for the photoshoot with a white and bronze bracelet from the house of Amrapali Jewels. Huma's footwear was from the shelves of Jimmy Choo. Huma shared her bold and beautiful state of mind in the caption that accompanied her pictures - "Be bold or go home," she wrote. Take a look:

RELATED STORIES

Styled by hairstylist Susan Emmanuel, Huma left her long tresses open with a puffed-up detail and wavy curls around her shoulders, with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao, Huma opted for a bright makeup look to complement her bridal attire. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, blue kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Top Mobile Deals

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
huma qureshi fashion
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP