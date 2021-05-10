I avoid processed carbohydrates but never skip on roti: Soundarya Sharma

An actor who looks resplendent in a saree and at the same time is not scared to show off her svelte body in ganjis and shorts is none other than Soundarya Sharma. Currently in Benares, shooting for a web series, Raktanchal, she gets candid with us about her glowing and flawless skin.

Not a big fan of face creams, she relies on proven age-old remedies for the skin. She says, “When outside home, it’s difficult to maintain a strict skincare regime so I like to keep it fluid and bank on what’s easily available in nature.”

For that facial glow, she believes in DIY face masks. Rich in antioxidants and minerals, they are as good for your skin from the outside as they are from within. When it comes to fruity face masks, a delightfully tropical papaya face mask is a must. She says, “To peel off tanning, I usually end up mashing a papaya with grated cucumber juice, and besan. It is brilliant for facial glow.”

The actor doesn’t believe in making her skin dependent on products and has never ever had a facial in her life. She adds, “ Another face pack that I use for removing tanning is mixing pumpkin as it soothes and cools the skin with tomato juice.”

As the world reels under the catastrophic effects of the pandemic, boosting our immunity seems all the more important at this hour. A strong immunity is the only shield against harmful infection and allergies. Sharma says, “To ward off the virus, we should take refuge in our traditional herbs. I have Amla juice in the morning, it has dual benefits, apart from helping to boost immunity, it is good for skin collagen and elasticity.” She tops it with a glass of beetroot juice spersed with cilantro. Beets are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and plant compounds, some of which have medicinal properties and aid in digestion. What’s more, they are delicious and easy to add to your diet.

Not a fan of diet fads, Soundarya Sharma believes in a wholesome and nutritious diet

She adds, “At noon, I can’t proceed without my glass of pomegranate juice.Pomegranate is your skin’s best friend because it is known to have many anti-aging benefits. It is also believed to improve the texture of the skin by improving the production of collagen and elastin.”

With all of us in the smack of hot and humid summer months, adequate intake of water becomes all the more important. She says, “ Hydration is key to optimal health. I drink 5 litres of water daily as it helps in keeping the skin elastic and soft. If dehydrated, the skin loses its elasticity.”

Not a fan of diet fads, Sharma believes in a wholesome and nutritious diet. “ I avoid processed carbohydrates but never skip on roti. I feel unprocessed carbs are necessary for the body. Gluten free diets are not good at all as they encourage diet watchers to eliminate an entire food group from their diets.”

A firm believer in ayurveda and all things natural, she says, “Coconut oil and ghee are my favourite cooking mediums. I love one tablespoon of ghee in my bowl of dal and ragi roti. It is important for joints.”

