I can always rely on Bata for comfort in a budget: Shoes under ₹1000, premium options and more
Bata remains a trusted footwear brand offering durable, comfortable and affordable shoes for women, men and children that often last.
Our Picks
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Bata Dory E Womens Light Brown Ballerina - 3 UK (5513933)
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Bata Womens Pointed Toe Flat Ballerina - Off White (7Uk)
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Bata Comfit Pleated Ballerina E Womens Black Ballerina - 7 UK (5516980)
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Bata Neymar Mens Dark Grey Flip Flops - 9 UK (8772920)
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Bata New Irom Womens Black Flip Flops - 5 UK (5726483)
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Bata Joy Mens Green Flip Flops - 10 UK (8717039)
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Bata Mens F.LITE Slippers (8765579_MAROON_10 UK)
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Bata Mens DADO CT Casual Slippers BROWN - 7 UK (8714305)
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Bata Lucius Mule Mens Brown Sandals - 8 UK (8744246)
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HITZ Mens Black Leather Slip-On Formal Shoes - UK 7
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Hush Puppies Mens CHARLES MULE E Dark Brown Sandals - 10 UK (8744853)
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Hush Puppies Taylor Slip On E Mens Brown Formal Shoes - 9 UK (8554546)
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Power Bay M Mens Dark Grey Flip Flops - 8 UK (8712067)
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Power Aero Knit Mens Black Sports Shoes - 9 UK (8596133)
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Power Extreme Leather Mens Olive Sports Shoes - 7 UK (8337094)
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Floatz Mens Slipper - BLUE (6 UK) (8779901)
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Bata Floatz Mens Slipper - GREEN (10 UK) (8717622)
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Bata Floatz Floatz Mens Clog Mens Grey Flip Flops - 9 UK (8712033)
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North Star Mens ZORRO Black Sports Shoes - 8 UK (8596014)
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North Star Zorro Men Slip-On Shoes in Green
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Bubblegummers Unisex Pluto New Walking Shoe(3392864_Grey_13 UK)
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Bubblegummers Boys Casual Slip On Shoes - Grey (13Uk)
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Bubblegummers Unisex Citrine Red Sandals - 7 UK (1615555)
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Bata has been a household name in India for so long that many people assume it is an Indian brand. It is not. But in many ways, it feels like one. The pricing makes sense for Indian families, the designs suit real life, and the quality has earned the kind of trust that takes decades to build.
Most of us have owned at least one pair. School shoes are polished every Sunday night. Sensible sandals bought before college. Formal shoes for job interviews. Bata has been there for all of it.
What I like most is that there has always been something for me at every stage of life. Even now, I almost always have one dependable pair of Bata shoes in my wardrobe for everyday use. And the best part? They simply do not wear out. If a pair that costs ₹899 lasts three to four years, that feels like money well spent. Over the years, Bata has moved far beyond practical black school shoes. Today, it offers stylish flats, trainers, sandals, premium leather footwear and international brands, all while staying surprisingly affordable.
Daily essentials from Bata under ₹1000
Chic bellies for women
My personal favourites are Bata’s rubber bellies. They come in plenty of colours and styles, and they are especially useful during the rainy season.
A simple closed ballet flat works with jeans, dresses, trousers and kurtas. It is one of those rare shoes that look neat and feel comfortable from morning to evening. For everyday wear, they are hard to fault.
Easygoing flip flops
Bata flip flops are lightweight, practical and surprisingly durable. They are ideal for quick errands, holidays, poolside use, or simply moving around the house.{{/usCountry}}
Bata flip flops are lightweight, practical and surprisingly durable. They are ideal for quick errands, holidays, poolside use, or simply moving around the house.{{/usCountry}}
They also come in cheerful colours that make them feel a bit more fun than the average pair of slippers.{{/usCountry}}
They also come in cheerful colours that make them feel a bit more fun than the average pair of slippers.{{/usCountry}}
Premium leather slippers for men{{/usCountry}}
Premium leather slippers for men{{/usCountry}}
Bata’s leather slippers and slides for men strike a nice balance between comfort and polish. They look far better than bulky rubber footwear and work well for casual dinners, festive visits and everyday use.
The brands inside Bata that are worth knowing
One of the best things about Bata is that it houses several well-known labels, so you can shop for the whole family in one place. Some of these brands are available at premium pricing, but the product falls in that niche as well. So it goes to show Bata is also about higher-end brands and not just basics.
Hush Puppies
This is one of my favourite formal footwear brands. The shoes are comfortable, well-cushioned and ideal for college, first jobs and long office days. If you need polished shoes that do not leave your feet begging for mercy by lunchtime, this is a strong option.
Power
For sports shoes and activewear-inspired footwear, Power offers modern designs and good support at accessible prices.
Floatz
Known for lightweight EVA styles, Floatz is fun, comfortable and especially popular for rainy days and relaxed wear.
North Star
North Star has always felt youthful, casual and easy to wear. Think classic sneakers, everyday lace ups and styles that work well for college, travel and daily use. The shoes are comfortable, uncomplicated and usually priced well enough to grab more than one pair without guilt.
Bubblegummers
This is the brand I often choose for my children. The shoes are comfortable, colourful and, as every parent knows, they smell wonderfully sweet. They are practical, cheerful and genuinely child-friendly.
If you are looking for shoes in the ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 range that will last for years, Bata remains one of the easiest recommendations. In fact, you may end up giving them away out of boredom long before they are truly worn out.
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