I can always rely on Bata for comfort in a budget: Shoes under 1000, premium options and more

Bata has been a household name in India for so long that many people assume it is an Indian brand. It is not. But in many ways, it feels like one. The pricing makes sense for Indian families, the designs suit real life, and the quality has earned the kind of trust that takes decades to build.

From school shoes to rainy season bellies, Bata continues to fill wardrobes with dependable pairs that look good and last. (Canva.com)

Most of us have owned at least one pair. School shoes are polished every Sunday night. Sensible sandals bought before college. Formal shoes for job interviews. Bata has been there for all of it.

What I like most is that there has always been something for me at every stage of life. Even now, I almost always have one dependable pair of Bata shoes in my wardrobe for everyday use. And the best part? They simply do not wear out. If a pair that costs ₹899 lasts three to four years, that feels like money well spent. Over the years, Bata has moved far beyond practical black school shoes. Today, it offers stylish flats, trainers, sandals, premium leather footwear and international brands, all while staying surprisingly affordable.

Daily essentials from Bata under ₹ 1000

Chic bellies for women

My personal favourites are Bata’s rubber bellies. They come in plenty of colours and styles, and they are especially useful during the rainy season.

A simple closed ballet flat works with jeans, dresses, trousers and kurtas. It is one of those rare shoes that look neat and feel comfortable from morning to evening. For everyday wear, they are hard to fault.

Easygoing flip flops

{{^usCountry}} Bata flip flops are lightweight, practical and surprisingly durable. They are ideal for quick errands, holidays, poolside use, or simply moving around the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bata flip flops are lightweight, practical and surprisingly durable. They are ideal for quick errands, holidays, poolside use, or simply moving around the house. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They also come in cheerful colours that make them feel a bit more fun than the average pair of slippers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also come in cheerful colours that make them feel a bit more fun than the average pair of slippers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Premium leather slippers for men {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Premium leather slippers for men {{/usCountry}}

Bata’s leather slippers and slides for men strike a nice balance between comfort and polish. They look far better than bulky rubber footwear and work well for casual dinners, festive visits and everyday use.

The brands inside Bata that are worth knowing

One of the best things about Bata is that it houses several well-known labels, so you can shop for the whole family in one place. Some of these brands are available at premium pricing, but the product falls in that niche as well. So it goes to show Bata is also about higher-end brands and not just basics.

Hush Puppies

This is one of my favourite formal footwear brands. The shoes are comfortable, well-cushioned and ideal for college, first jobs and long office days. If you need polished shoes that do not leave your feet begging for mercy by lunchtime, this is a strong option.

Power

For sports shoes and activewear-inspired footwear, Power offers modern designs and good support at accessible prices.

Floatz

Known for lightweight EVA styles, Floatz is fun, comfortable and especially popular for rainy days and relaxed wear.

North Star

North Star has always felt youthful, casual and easy to wear. Think classic sneakers, everyday lace ups and styles that work well for college, travel and daily use. The shoes are comfortable, uncomplicated and usually priced well enough to grab more than one pair without guilt.

Bubblegummers

This is the brand I often choose for my children. The shoes are comfortable, colourful and, as every parent knows, they smell wonderfully sweet. They are practical, cheerful and genuinely child-friendly.

If you are looking for shoes in the ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 range that will last for years, Bata remains one of the easiest recommendations. In fact, you may end up giving them away out of boredom long before they are truly worn out.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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