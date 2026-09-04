I switched to milk sunscreen, and here’s why I’m not going back

I have tried my fair share of sunscreens, from lightweight gels and creamy lotions to invisible formulas that promise to sit beautifully under makeup. But lately, I’ve found myself reaching for a different kind of SPF: milk sunscreen.

I tried these milk sunscreens and I'm not going back (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

The name itself made me curious. Unlike the thick, creamy sunscreens I grew up using, milk sunscreens typically have a lightweight, fluid texture that spreads easily across the skin. And for someone who sometimes skips sunscreen simply because I don't enjoy the feel of it, that difference matters.

As per Dr Rashmi Ranjan, Consultant - Dermatology, Yatharth Hospital Noida, “Milk sunscreens are usually easy to blend and offer a lighter finish on the skin than thick traditional creams. This makes them very appealing to people who don’t like the sticky or heavy feeling that sometimes comes with sunscreen”.

“Milk sunscreens can be a good choice for those who like lightweight skincare products. Their smooth texture helps them to be spread easily and evenly, which may promote consistent sunscreen application. But the formulation must provide broad-spectrum protection with an appropriate SPF, and the product must be applied generously,” says Dr Ranjan.

What is milk sunscreen?

Milk sunscreen is essentially a sunscreen formulated with a thin, fluid or milky texture. It is designed to spread easily and absorb or set comfortably on the skin without necessarily leaving the heavy, greasy feeling associated with some traditional sunscreens.

When I first tried one, the texture was what stood out to me. It felt much more fluid than a conventional sunscreen, making it easy to apply evenly across my face and neck. I also liked that I could layer it over my skincare without feeling as though I had put on yet another thick product.

Dr Ranjan also shares some advantages of milk sunscreens

1. Light texture:

Milk sunscreen is a fluid formulation that may feel lighter on the skin than some of the heavier cream-based formulations. This can be especially helpful for those who find traditional sunscreens uncomfortable in hot and humid weather.

2. Easily spread

The milk sunscreen has a fluid texture that is easily spread on the face and neck. Application is also important, as areas missed can be left exposed to UV.

3. Everyday Use

The better a sunscreen feels, the more likely you are to use it. Milky formulations are a practical alternative for those who rely on sunscreen as a part of their daily skincare routine.

4. Works well under makeup:

Lots of light formulas soak in or settle quickly and can work well under makeup. However, users need to wait for the sunscreen to set before applying other cosmetic products.

5. Suitable for oily/combination skin:

A milk sunscreen can be a good choice for oily or combination skin depending on the formulation, if you don’t like rich, occlusive textures. However, ingredients vary widely from product to product, so check the label rather than relying on the “milky” description.

Why I started using milk sunscreen

My biggest sunscreen complaint has always been the same: I want protection, but I don't want to feel like I'm wearing sunscreen.

Some formulas can feel heavy, sticky or overly shiny, particularly when I'm layering moisturiser and makeup on top. Milk sunscreen changed that experience for me.

Its lightweight consistency makes it easy to work into my morning routine. I can apply my skincare, follow it with sunscreen and then move on to makeup without feeling like I have several layers sitting heavily on my face.

I also find the fluid texture particularly convenient when I'm applying sunscreen to larger areas such as my neck, arms and shoulders.

Who is milky sunscreen for?

Dr Ranjan also mentions, "Milk sunscreens are a good choice for people with oily, combination or normal skin, people who live in hot and humid climates and people who like lightweight skincare. It's also great for those who layer skincare products throughout the day and want a non-heavy finish.

The choice between dry and sensitive skin should be determined by the specific formulation. If you have dry skin, a milky sunscreen with moisturising ingredients can be good. Sensitive skin types should opt for fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested products.

“Sensitive or acne-prone skin types should look beyond the texture and focus on the ingredient list. “If a particular sunscreen is causing burning, itching, redness or breakouts, it’s best to stop using it and try another formulation,” adds Dr Ranjan.

How do I use it?

The last step of the morning skincare routine, before makeup, should be sunscreen. It should cover exposed areas such as the face, ears, neck and other exposed skin. Reapplication is especially important after sweating, swimming or extended outdoor activity

Dr Ranjan stresses that sunscreen is only one part of sun protection. Other protective measures include hats, sunglasses, protective clothing and staying in the shade during periods of intense sunlight.

The best sunscreen is the one you will use regularly, and that will protect your skin from the UV rays. The light feel of a milky sunscreen can be easier and more convenient for everyday wear, making sun protection a breeze for many consumers.

What I like about the texture

For me, the biggest advantage is how easily it spreads. A small amount can cover a large area, although I still make sure I apply enough sunscreen rather than relying on the texture to determine the quantity.

The milky consistency also makes application feel quicker. Instead of spending ages massaging a thick cream into my skin, I can spread the fluid formula evenly and give it a little time to settle.

Depending on the formulation, milk sunscreens can leave a natural, dewy or more matte finish. That's why I always check the individual formula rather than assuming every milk sunscreen will feel or look the same.

Does milk sunscreen work for oily skin?

This was another reason I wanted to try it.

I have noticed that sunscreen can sometimes make my skin look excessively shiny, especially as the day progresses. A lightweight milk formula can be a good option if you dislike the heavy feeling of richer sunscreens.

However, I wouldn't assume that every milk sunscreen is suitable for oily skin. The finish depends on the formulation and ingredients. If I have oily or combination skin, I look for an SPF labelled lightweight, non-comedogenic or suitable for my skin type, depending on the product's claims.

Wearing milk sunscreen under makeup

This is probably one of my favourite things about a lightweight sunscreen.

When a sunscreen settles well, I find it much easier to apply foundation, concealer and other makeup products on top. A fluid formula can also feel less cumbersome than a thick cream underneath makeup.

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FAQ for milk sunscreen Is milk sunscreen good for oily skin? It can be, particularly if you choose a lightweight, non-comedogenic formula with a finish that suits oily skin. However, not every milk sunscreen is formulated for oily skin, so check the product claims and ingredients.

Does milk sunscreen leave a white cast? It depends on the UV filters and formulation. Some milk sunscreens can leave little to no visible residue, while mineral formulas may leave a white cast, particularly on deeper skin tones.

Can I use milk sunscreen on dry skin? Yes. Hydrating milk sunscreens can be comfortable on dry skin. If your skin is particularly dry, layer a moisturiser underneath your sunscreen.

How much milk sunscreen should I apply? Apply enough sunscreen to adequately cover all exposed skin. For the face and neck, a commonly used practical guide is approximately two finger lengths, although the amount can vary depending on the product and area being covered.

Do I need to reapply milk sunscreen? Yes, particularly after sweating, swimming, towel drying or spending extended periods outdoors. Follow the reapplication instructions on your specific sunscreen.

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