Does overnight collagen masks help in anti-ageing? An expert explains if its worth the hype

Overnight collagen face masks for glowing skin (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Off lately, we have been hearing terms like collagen, peptides, skin-barrier and what not. In fact, collagen has been a buzzing word in the beauty arena, all thanks to social media and reality shows that shows artists applying collagen-boosting masks. But have you wondered if they are actually worth the hype?

Collagen masks can make skin look better overnight Dr Manisha Mareddy, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist, Founder, Shlok Dermatology and Wellness Clinic, tells HT Shop Now, “Collagen masks can make your skin look better overnight, but probably not for the reasons that are being marketed for. They have become a skincare sensation promising firmness, smooth skin, all of that happening when you’re sleeping”.

Dr Mareddy says that when you put collagen on your skin, it should help replenish what is being lost with age, but that is not how it works. “Collagen is actually a large protein and they are approximately 300 kDa in molecular weight. This makes it far too large to simply get into the skin barrier and reach the dermis, where you actually have your own collagen being produced," she clarifies.

She further mentions that scientific studies have strongly proven that intact collagen has very limited skin penetration.

“So if a mask is promising that it will replenish your lost collagen by penetrating into your skin, it is not accurate, but collagen masks are not completely useless”, she asserts.

What can collagen masks actually do? However, Dr Mareddy never doubts the skin benefits a face mask can actually provide. In the conversation, she also clarifies that masks can still provide excellent hydration, temporary plumping and skin barrier support.

Occlusion that happens when you use a face mask reduces water loss from skin and allows the moisturising ingredients to stay in contact with the skin longer. “It has been long proven that facial masks help improve moisturising and strengthen the skin barrier when appropriately formulated”, she says.

This actually explains why people feel like the masks work and skin looks amazing overnight. “So most of the immediate effect that you see after using an overnight mask is mainly from hydration rather than new collagen formation”, she says.