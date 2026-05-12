I tested 6 popular makeup products for 2 weeks in real life; here’s what’s worth it (and what’s not)

Makeup launches come and go, and not everything deserves a permanent spot in your vanity. From viral strobe creams and gripping primers to glow highlighters and even hair perfume, I’ve spent the last two weeks putting these products through real-life wear, busy days, events, travel, and everything in between, so you can think before spending your own money. I’ve put them through real-life situations to see what truly works and what doesn’t. So let’s break it down and see what’s actually worth the hype and what’s not. (Also read: TV star’s unusual dress made from ‘500 loaves of bread' at African awards triggers backlash over food wastage )

1. Strobe cream

Worth the hype or not? I put these popular beauty products to the test.(Freepik)

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Renee strobe cream comes in pink, gold and rose gold shades. (reneecosmetics.in)

I’m someone who doesn’t really enjoy long makeup routines—5–6 steps already feel like too much effort. So for people like me, a strobe cream is honestly a total lifesaver. If you’re new to it, think of it as a 3-in-1 product: moisturizer, primer, and highlighter all rolled into one. It gives you that quick glow without layering multiple products.

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{{^usCountry}} I tried Renee Cosmetics Yours Truly Strobe Cream in three shades: Pink, Gold, and Rose Gold. And honestly, it made my routine so much easier. I barely needed anything else on top of it. I wore it everywhere over the week, from dinner outings and shopping runs to long travel days, and it held up pretty well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I tried Renee Cosmetics Yours Truly Strobe Cream in three shades: Pink, Gold, and Rose Gold. And honestly, it made my routine so much easier. I barely needed anything else on top of it. I wore it everywhere over the week, from dinner outings and shopping runs to long travel days, and it held up pretty well. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The texture is hydrating and gives the skin a soft, healthy glow that works perfectly for that “no-makeup makeup” look. It also feels lightweight and comfortable, so it doesn’t sit heavy on the skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The texture is hydrating and gives the skin a soft, healthy glow that works perfectly for that “no-makeup makeup” look. It also feels lightweight and comfortable, so it doesn’t sit heavy on the skin. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That said, the formula is quite runny, so you need to be a little careful while using it, I’ve almost spilled it more than once while getting ready. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That said, the formula is quite runny, so you need to be a little careful while using it, I’ve almost spilled it more than once while getting ready. {{/usCountry}}

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One downside: if you have oily skin, especially in humid weather, it can start looking a bit greasy after a few hours.

Price: ₹ 399

399 Final verdict: A quick, easy glow-in-a-bottle that’s perfect for everyday no-makeup makeup, but can feel a bit greasy on oily skin after a few hours.

2. Blurring setting spray

Renee Cosmetics Bollywood Filter Blurring Setting Spray is a lightweight mist that sets makeup. (reneecosmetics.in)

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When I picked up Renee Cosmetics Bollywood Filter Blurring Setting Spray in that pretty baby pink bottle, I was genuinely excited to try it. It claims to literally blur your skin and give that Bollywood-like finish. So, when I had a wedding function lined up (a full day affair from day to night), I felt it was the perfect opportunity to test it out.

I sprayed an ample amount after finishing my makeup, and the mist felt super lightweight with almost no fragrance. It does help blur pores slightly and gives that smooth, matte-but-not-flat finish. It also feels very light on the skin—no heaviness or tightness at all.

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But you do need a couple of sprays to get even coverage. It does help your makeup stay intact through the day, especially if you have normal to combination skin.

That said, it won’t completely blur texture like a real filter, think more of a soft glow and mild smoothing effect. It’s good, but not magical.

Price: ₹ 499

499 Final verdict: A nice budget-friendly setting spray for a soft-focus, party-ready finish, but don’t expect an actual “filter skin” transformation.

3. Hair perfume

RENEE Hair Perfume Caramel Crush comes with niacinamide and provitamin B5. (reneecosmetics.in)

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Perfume for hair? I honestly didn’t think that would ever make it into my vanity, but here we are. As someone who’s a full-time perfume lover, I was actually excited to try something made specifically for hair for a change.

Renee Cosmetics Caramel Crush Hair Perfume comes in a caramel-toned bottle, and the name pretty much tells you what to expect. The fragrance is sweet, warm, and creamy with notes of vanilla, jasmine, heliotrope, and caramel, very dessert-like.

It also contains Niacinamide and Provitamin B5, and is designed to deodorise hair while leaving behind a light fragrance. The texture is lightweight, non-greasy, and non-drying, so it doesn’t weigh your hair down or make it sticky. It instantly refreshes the hair and adds a soft, scented feel that lasts for a decent amount of time.

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That said, the scent is quite sweet and strong, so if you prefer fresh, subtle, or citrusy fragrances, this might feel a bit overpowering after a while.

Price: ₹550

Final verdict: A feel-good hair mist for fragrance lovers who enjoy sweet, warm scents, but not ideal if you like your perfumes light.

4. Matte lip liner

Renee Curve Matte Lip Liner is a smooth, pigmented lip liner. (reneecosmetics.in)

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Renee Cosmetics Curve Matte Lip Liner comes in 5 shades, and I tried Cocoa Bliss, Cherry Pop, and Mocha Drizzle. The shades are pretty versatile, you can easily wear them to work or even for a party look.

The packaging is super cute and compact, so it easily fits into a small pouch (very travel-friendly). The pencil is nicely pigmented and glides on smoothly, so application is pretty fuss-free.

But honestly, the formula feels a bit dry on the lips if you wear it alone. It definitely works better when you top it up with a gloss, which gives a much nicer and more comfortable finish. In terms of staying power, it holds up decently through the day, but you might need a quick touch-up after meals.

Price: ₹299

Final verdict: A budget-friendly, easy-to-use lip liner with great shade options, just pair it with gloss for the most comfortable finish.

5. Glow highlighter

Pac Cosmetics Spotlight Glow Highlighter in Champagne is a buttery-soft baked highlighter. (paccosmetics.com)

I tried the PAC Cosmetics Spotlight Glow Highlighter in the shade Champagne, and first things first, the packaging is honestly luxe. The black and gold compact feels premium in hand, and when you open it, there’s a mirror and a beautiful swirl of gold and rosy tones inside.

When I went to apply it, I realised there’s no applicator, so you’ll need your own brush or fingers. But once applied, it gives an instant luminous glow in just one swipe. I didn’t even feel the need to layer it, it already delivered that radiant, lit-from-within sheen and blended really easily into the skin.

The texture is buttery-soft with zero fallout, which I was genuinely impressed by. It melts into the skin and doesn’t look patchy or chalky at all.

That said, the compact is a bit heavy and not very travel-friendly if you like carrying tiny makeup bags. Also, the price feels slightly on the higher side compared to typical drugstore highlighters, so it’s more of a premium pick.

Price: ₹1095

Final verdict: A luxe, buttery highlighter that gives a stunning one-swipe glow, but it’s slightly pricey and not very travel-friendly.

6. Waterprof primer

Pac Aqua Grip Primer is a lightweight, oil-free gripping primer. (paccosmetics.com)

I tried the PAC Cosmetics Aqua Grip Primer and it’s a pretty solid base if you want your makeup to last longer. The texture is super light, oil-free, and doesn’t feel greasy. It grips foundation well and gives a smooth, slightly blurred finish that makes pores and fine lines look softer.

The packaging feels quite luxe, it comes in a glass bottle with an easy applicator. But yes, it’s a bit on the pricier side for a primer.

It does help makeup stay on for long hours, but the “waterproof, bulletproof” claim is a bit exaggerated, especially in heat or humidity.

Price: ₹2195

Final verdict: Good gripping primer for long wear and smooth base, just don’t expect it to make your makeup completely bulletproof.

The products mentioned in this review were sent to HT by the brands for a review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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