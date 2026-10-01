I tried 5 hair serums for frizzy, unruly hair: Here’s what made my hair smoother and shinier

For the longest time, I thought everyone had a complicated skincare routine, but in my case, it was my hair care routine that kept getting longer. My dry, frizz-prone hair meant that every wash day involved overnight oiling, shampoo, conditioner, a weekly hair mask and, more often than not, heat-styling tools to make my unruly lengths look presentable. I had tried several hair serums too, but most of them either failed to control my frizz or left my hair feeling greasy and weighed down.

I tried 5 hair serums for frizzy, unruly hair (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

That’s when I decided to pay more attention to the formulas and ingredients and started trying different hair serums that promised smoother, more manageable hair. I was pleasantly surprised by how much difference the right serum could make. A few drops were often enough to tame flyaways, smooth my dry lengths and give my hair a more polished appearance without making me spend extra time styling it.

Since I have dry and unruly hair, I particularly look for serums that control frizz, add shine and soften the lengths without making them sticky or heavy. After trying several options, I found these five hair serums that have made my hair care routine much easier. Some stood out for their frizz control, while others impressed me with the shine and softness they added. These are the five I keep reaching for when my hair needs a little extra TLC.

This is one of the hair serums I reach for when my lengths feel dry and look dull. The lightweight formula helps make the hair appear smoother and adds a noticeable shine. I particularly like using a small amount on the mid-lengths and ends rather than applying it close to the roots.

What worked for me was the smoother finish without making my hair look overly oily, provided I used only a few drops. It can be useful for managing everyday frizz and making the hair look more polished.

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I like this serum when my main concern is frizz and a lack of shine. It helps give the hair a smoother appearance and can make rough-looking lengths look more groomed.

I found that a little goes a long way, especially if your hair is fine. I usually warm a small amount between my palms and apply it through the lengths. It works particularly well as a finishing step when I want my hair to look neat without spending too much time styling it.

Livon is a familiar name in the hair serum category, and I find it particularly convenient for everyday use. The serum helps control flyaways and gives the hair a smoother appearance.

What I like about this type of lightweight serum is that it can easily fit into a busy routine. I use a small quantity on towel-dried hair or when I need to quickly tame frizz on dry hair. The key is not to overapply, as too much product can make the lengths appear greasy.

When my hair needs extra help with smoothness, I prefer a serum designed specifically for frizz control and a sleeker finish. Matrix Opti.Care Smooth Straight Serum is one option I would consider for this purpose.

I like how a small amount can make the lengths easier to manage and give them a more polished appearance. If your hair tends to become unruly after washing, applying serum to damp lengths before styling can make the overall haircare routine feel easier.

This is another option I like when I want my hair to look smoother and more manageable. TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Serum works well as a finishing product when the lengths look dry or frizzy.

I usually avoid applying too much product because my hair can quickly lose volume if I overload it with serum. A few drops worked better for me, particularly on the mid-lengths and ends. It can also help give freshly styled hair a more finished appearance.

What I look for in a hair serum

After trying different formulas, I have become more particular about what I expect from a hair serum. For me, the ideal serum should make the hair look smoother without leaving a heavy or greasy residue.

I also look at how easily the product spreads through the lengths, whether it helps control flyways and whether my hair still feels natural after application. If your hair is fine, using less product is usually a better approach. For dry, thick or coarse hair, you may need slightly more, depending on the formula.

How I use hair serum

I usually apply serum after washing my hair, once I have gently towel-dried it. I take a small amount, rub it between my palms and distribute it through the mid-lengths and ends.

I avoid applying serum directly to my scalp unless the product specifically says it is suitable for scalp use. If my hair is already dry, I may use one or two drops to tame frizz and flyways. The trick is to start with less and add more only if needed.

My takeaway

Hair serum may not transform damaged hair overnight, but it can make a visible difference to how the hair looks and feels. For me, the biggest benefits are smoother-looking lengths, better frizz control and added shine.

The five serums above offer different approaches to everyday haircare, so the right one depends on your hair type and what you want from the product. If your hair is fine, look for a lightweight formula. If you have dry or coarse hair, a nourishing serum may feel more comfortable on the lengths.

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