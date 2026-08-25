I tried and tested the BiE B-Tox face serum on my sensitive skin for a month; here is my review

I just love face serums. The way they penetrate deep into the skin, leaving it looking plumper and healthier, is pure bliss. Peptides have recently become a new favourite in my skincare routine. Packed with amino acid chains that help support collagen production, improve firmness and smooth fine lines, peptides can also support the skin barrier and hydrate the skin without feeling heavy.

My honest review of the BiE face serum (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

This is why I have always been intrigued by peptide serums, especially when my skin starts looking a little tired, less plump and not as firm as it used to. So, when I received the BiE B-TOX Restoring & Firming Multi-Peptide Serum in a PR package, I was eager to try it. I was also curious to see whether it would make a visible difference or simply become another product sitting on my bathroom shelf.

My review of the face serum

BiE B-TOX Restoring & Firming Multi-Peptide Serum Formulation

What truly amazed me about this serum was its formulation. The BiE B-TOX Restoring & Firming Multi-Peptide Serum is formulated with eight advanced peptides, including Copper Tripeptide-1, Acetyl Octapeptide and Matrixyl 3000. It also contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and chamomile hydrosol, offering a combination of firming, hydrating and skin-supporting ingredients.

My experience with the serum

What I like about the serum

Lightweight texture

The first thing I noticed was its texture. It feels lightweight and spreads easily across my face without leaving a heavy or particularly sticky finish. I usually apply a few drops to cleansed skin and gently massage it in before following with a moisturiser. The brand recommends using it both morning and night, followed by moisturiser and sunscreen during the day.

Felt softer on my skin

What I liked most was how comfortable it felt on my skin. Most serums can feel like an extra layer in an already lengthy skincare routine, but this one was easy to incorporate. My skin felt hydrated and smoother after application, without that greasy feeling that makes me want to wash everything off.

Gave my skin a plumper effect

After using it consistently for a month, I noticed my skin looked a little plumper and more rested. The hydration was probably the most immediate benefit I could see, while the firming effect felt more gradual. My skin texture also appeared smoother, particularly on days when my complexion looked dull or tired.

I love these ingredients

Copper Tripeptide-1 is the star ingredient here. It is included to support collagen production and skin structure, making it particularly interesting for anyone concerned about firmness and visible signs of ageing. In fact, the presence of copper tripeptide is the reason for the serum's blue hue, which supports collagen production, aids skin recovery, and helps defend against daily oxidative stress.

Matrixyl 3000 is another peptide complex designed to support collagen and elastin, while Acetyl Octapeptide is targeted towards the appearance of expression lines.

I also liked seeing hyaluronic acid and niacinamide in the formula. Hyaluronic acid helps provide hydration and gives skin a plumper appearance, while niacinamide can support the skin barrier and improve the overall look of uneven texture. Chamomile hydrosol adds a soothing element to the formula.

Cruelty-free

I have always had a soft corner for skincare products that are vegan or cruelty-free, and this one actually stole my heart here. The brand checks all the boxes of being cruelty-free, sulphate-free, and vegan, making me fall in love with it.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Things to consider before buying:

Hefty price tag

The only hesitation here is the price. At around ₹2,799 for 30 ml, it sits firmly in the premium skincare category. For someone building a basic skincare routine, this may feel like a significant investment, especially when there are several more affordable peptide serums available. However, I cannot eliminate its benefits, and the after-effects of using the serum actually make the purchase worthy.

Your skin type:

While the serum worked beautifully on my sensitive skin. I would still advise getting a dermatologist's recommendation for starting a peptide serum. It might not work on everyone's skin alike.

Peptides are not for overnight results

Before you start judging the product for not giving you early results, I would like to tell you that peptides are not for faster results. It usually takes 30-45 days for the results to show up, and that's when you would start loving this serum for sure. While hydration and a smoother feel can be noticed relatively quickly, firmness, fine lines and overall skin resilience are things that require consistent skincare over time. I would therefore look at this as a long-term addition rather than a quick-fix serum.

My verdict

Overall, I enjoyed using the BiE B-TOX serum. I particularly liked its lightweight texture, comfortable finish and the combination of multiple peptides with hydrating and barrier-supporting ingredients. My skin felt softer, more hydrated and smoother, while the gradual improvement in firmness made me want to continue using it.

Would I recommend it? Yes, especially if you are looking to add a peptide-focused serum to an anti-ageing or skin-firming routine and don't mind spending a little more. Just don't expect it to literally replicate Botox results—the name may be catchy, but skincare works differently from an injectable treatment.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.