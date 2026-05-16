I tried kurta sets from W, Fabindia, Aurelia, Biba and Lakshita: Here’s which ones actually feel worth the money

Indianwear shopping gets confusing very quickly once you move beyond aesthetics. Almost every brand claims its kurtas are “premium,” “summer-friendly,” or “comfortable,” but once you actually wear them for full days: office hours, lunches, family outings, festive events, travel, the differences become very obvious.

Top 5 Indian wear brands I recently tried(Pinterest)

Some fabrics start looking tired after one wash. Some look beautiful online but feel stiff in real life. Some are comfortable but don’t look polished enough outside the house. And some quietly become the outfits you keep repeating because they simply work every single time.

So, I tried kurta sets from five extremely popular ethnicwear brands: Aurelia, BIBA, Fabindia, Lakshita, and W for Woman, to see how they actually compare in terms of fabric, comfort, fit, styling, and overall value for money.

Top 5 Indian wear brands I tried and tested

1.

Aurelia Red Zari Embroidered Kurta, Palazzo and Dupatta Set

This set instantly feels more festive and dressy compared to the others. The zari embroidery gives it that slightly elevated “small function or family dinner” vibe without becoming overwhelmingly heavy.

What stood out most was how flattering the silhouette looked once worn. The palazzo pants balance the embroidery nicely and keep the outfit from feeling stiff or overly traditional. The red colour also photographs beautifully, especially in warm lighting.

Comfort-wise, this isn’t the lightest everyday summer set on the list, but it still feels wearable for long hours because the fabric doesn’t cling awkwardly.

I’d personally wear this for festive lunches, family gatherings, or occasions where you want to look dressed up without going fully ethnic-heavy.

Worth buying? Yes, especially if you want one versatile occasionwear set that still feels wearable repeatedly.

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2.

BIBA Women Cotton Straight Printed Suit Set

{{^usCountry}} Biba is one of those brands that almost everyone has owned at some point, and honestly, this set explains why the brand still works so well for daily Indianwear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Biba is one of those brands that almost everyone has owned at some point, and honestly, this set explains why the brand still works so well for daily Indianwear. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cotton fabric feels genuinely breathable, which immediately makes a difference during Indian summers. The print is subtle enough for everyday wear while still looking polished. It doesn’t scream “festivewear,” but that’s actually its strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cotton fabric feels genuinely breathable, which immediately makes a difference during Indian summers. The print is subtle enough for everyday wear while still looking polished. It doesn’t scream “festivewear,” but that’s actually its strength. {{/usCountry}}

This felt like the easiest set to throw on for practical daily use: office, errands, lunches, casual meetings, travel days. The straight silhouette also makes it look cleaner and slightly more structured compared to overly flowy cotton sets.

The only thing is that Biba pieces sometimes feel less unique because the brand is so widely worn now. But in terms of comfort and reliability, it delivers.

Worth buying? Yes, if you want an easy repeat-wear cotton kurta set you’ll realistically use often.

3.

Lakshita Floral Printed Cotton Kurta with Palazzo Set

This was probably the softest and most relaxed-feeling set among all five. The floral print gives it a very easy daytime aesthetic: soft, wearable, and extremely summer-friendly.

The cotton fabric feels lightweight without becoming see-through, which matters a lot with lighter ethnicwear. The fit also leans more relaxed and forgiving rather than sharply structured.

This is the kind of outfit I’d wear for daytime outings, work-from-café days, travel, or casual lunches where comfort matters more than looking overly polished.

What I liked most is that it doesn’t feel overdesigned. Sometimes simpler prints and softer silhouettes end up looking more expensive because they don’t try too hard.

Worth buying? Yes, especially if comfort and repeat wearability matter more to you than trend-heavy styling.

4.

Fabindia White-Pink Embroidered Cotton Kurta & Pant Set

Fabindia has a very specific aesthetic, and if you already love handcrafted-looking Indianwear, this set will immediately appeal to you.

The embroidery feels subtle and elegant rather than flashy. The white-and-pink colour combination looks especially fresh for summer, and the cotton fabric has that slightly textured, artisanal feel Fabindia is known for.

What separates Fabindia from many fast-fashion ethnic brands is that the clothes tend to feel calmer and more timeless. They don’t chase trends aggressively, which means the pieces often age better stylistically.

That said, the fit can sometimes feel less sharply tailored compared to brands like W or Aurelia. Fabindia silhouettes usually prioritise comfort and natural drape over body definition.

I’d wear this for work meetings, cultural events, airport looks, or daytime gatherings.

Worth buying? Yes, particularly if you prefer understated Indianwear that doesn’t feel trend-chasing.

5.

W for Woman Solid Embroidered Straight Kurta and Pants Set

This felt the most polished and office-ready out of all five brands. W consistently designs Indianwear that feels slightly more contemporary and structured, and this set reflects that clearly.

The embroidery placement is minimal and clean, while the straight silhouette creates a sharper overall look. It immediately gives a more put-together appearance compared to softer cotton lounge-style sets.

The fabric also falls beautifully without becoming stiff. This is important because many formal-looking kurta sets end up sacrificing comfort for structure, but this one balances both reasonably well.

I’d especially recommend this for officewear, client meetings, dinners, or situations where you want Indianwear that still feels modern and sleek.

Worth buying? Probably the strongest overall option if you want versatile ethnicwear that transitions between work and social settings easily.

Which brand impressed me the most?

Each brand honestly serves a different purpose:

W for Woman felt the most polished and versatile

Fabindia felt the most timeless and artisanal

Biba felt the most practical for daily wear

Lakshita felt the softest and easiest to live in

Aurelia worked best for dressier occasions

The biggest difference came down to what kind of Indianwear experience each brand prioritises: comfort, structure, occasionwear, craftsmanship, or repeat everyday styling.

Over the years, I've realised that the best kurta set is the one you actually keep reaching for repeatedly because it feels comfortable, flattering, breathable, and easy to wear in real life. And honestly, after trying all five, it became very clear that good ethnicwear today is less about heavy styling and more about effortless repeatability.

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Top 5 Indian wear brands: FAQs Which kurta set brand is best for office wear? W for Woman stood out for its structured silhouettes and polished, office-friendly styling.

Which kurta set worked best for festive occasions? The Aurelia zari embroidered set felt the most elevated and occasion-ready without being overly heavy.

Is Fabindia worth the higher price point? Yes, especially if you prefer timeless, handcrafted-looking ethnicwear over trend-focused styles.

Which brand felt most comfortable for daily wear? Lakshita and Biba felt the most breathable and easy for all-day summer wear.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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