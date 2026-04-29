Longer, looser, cooler Bermuda shorts just got a serious glow-up: 6 picks for women

Bermuda shorts are officially back and this time, they’ve had a major rebrand. Once stuck in that awkward “dadcore” phase of the ’80s and ’90s, they’ve quietly climbed their way into It-girl wardrobes. If you’ve been scrolling lately, you’ve probably seen versions of them on repeat; think off-duty model looks straight out of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner style diaries. Bermuda shorts are back in trend for women! (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

But just when it felt like we’d gotten used to the classic knee-length cut, fashion decided to switch things up again. Enter: long Bermuda shorts. Slightly extended, more relaxed, and way more fashion-forward, this new silhouette dips below the knee and lands somewhere between tailored Bermudas and breezy culottes. The result? A piece that feels unexpectedly fresh for summer 2026.

What makes this trend interesting is how subtle the shift is and yet, how different it feels. These longer Bermudas bring a balance of polish and nonchalance. They’re structured enough to look intentional, but relaxed enough to still feel effortless. Basically, they do what your usual loose trousers do… just cooler.

The fashion crowd is already pairing them with everything such as Y2K draped tops, crisp shirts, halter necks, even delicate ballet flats or barely-there heels. Somehow, no matter what you wear them with, they add that slightly unexpected edge that makes an outfit feel more current.