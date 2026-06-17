I tried Liberty’s everyday footwear collection: Here’s my honest review of 3 pairs

Finding footwear that actually checks all the boxes is harder than it looks. A pair can be stylish but painful after an hour, comfortable but too basic, or trendy but not practical enough for everyday wear.

Liberty footwear review

So when I tried these three pairs from Liberty, I was looking for one thing: can they actually survive real everyday plans? Think long walks, running errands, casual outings, and those days when your footwear needs to keep up without making your feet regret your choices.

From a neutral everyday slipper to a walking shoe that might just convert even the biggest lace-haters (me included), here’s my detailed review of each pair.

1. Healers MDG-6 Women’s Navy Blue Casual Slippers

Price: ₹2,499

Colour: Navy Blue

Upper: Premium Nubuck | Sole: PU | Closure: Buckle

Healers MDG-6 Women’s Navy Blue Casual Slippers

First impressions? This pair instantly stood out because of how wearable the colour is.

The navy blue shade is subtle, sophisticated, and honestly one of those colours that quietly goes with almost everything. Whether you are wearing jeans, cotton dresses, kurtas, or relaxed summer outfits, this slipper blends in without looking boring.

The premium nubuck upper gives it a slightly elevated finish compared to regular casual slippers, making it feel more polished for everyday wear. The solid design keeps it minimal, which is perfect if your wardrobe leans towards timeless basics.

Comfort-wise, this one scores really well. The cushioned insole makes walking around feel easy, and the mid-heel gives a slight lift without making it uncomfortable. The PU sole also adds to the lightweight feel, so it does not feel heavy even after wearing it for longer hours.

{{^usCountry}} The buckle closure helps adjust the fit, ensuring the slipper stays secure while walking. One detail I liked is that it doesn’t feel like a “just at home” slipper, it can easily work for stepping out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The buckle closure helps adjust the fit, ensuring the slipper stays secure while walking. One detail I liked is that it doesn’t feel like a “just at home” slipper, it can easily work for stepping out. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The anti-fungal feature is also a practical addition, especially for everyday footwear that gets regular wear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The anti-fungal feature is also a practical addition, especially for everyday footwear that gets regular wear. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My verdict: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My verdict: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A great everyday pair if you want comfort with a slightly premium feel. The colour is safe, versatile, and honestly a wardrobe workhorse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A great everyday pair if you want comfort with a slightly premium feel. The colour is safe, versatile, and honestly a wardrobe workhorse. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Best for: Office errands, casual outings, daily wear, travel days. 2. Healers JLL-4 Women’s Cherry Casual Slip-On Sandals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Best for: Office errands, casual outings, daily wear, travel days. 2. Healers JLL-4 Women’s Cherry Casual Slip-On Sandals {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Price: ₹2,599 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Price: ₹2,599 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Colour: Cherry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Colour: Cherry {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Upper: Softy Material | Sole: PU | Closure: Elastic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upper: Softy Material | Sole: PU | Closure: Elastic {{/usCountry}}

Healers JLL-4 Women’s Cherry Casual Slip-On Sandals

This pair is designed more for comfort-first dressing.

The cherry shade caught my attention because I expected a brighter pop of colour. In reality, it leans more towards a muted, earthy tone, almost closer to brown than a vibrant cherry. Personally, I would have loved a slightly richer, more playful colour payoff.

That said, the design itself is extremely practical.

The punched upper adds a little texture and detail, making it more interesting than a plain sandal. The elastic closure makes it easy to slip on and off, while the back strap gives extra support, something I appreciate because some slip-ons tend to move around while walking.

The comfort factor is definitely the highlight. The soft upper feels gentle on the feet, and the cushioned sole makes it suitable for long casual days.

This is the kind of footwear you reach for when style takes a backseat and you just want something reliable, easy, and comfortable.

My verdict:

Not the boldest colour choice, but if you prefer utility, comfort, and easy everyday wear, this one delivers.

Best for: Grocery runs, travel, casual walks, everyday wear.

3. Leap7X ZQ-WFLN-47 Women’s Peach Walking Shoes

Price: ₹3,499

Colour: Peach

Upper: Flyknit | Sole: EVA | Insole: Ortholite

Leap7X ZQ-WFLN-47 Women’s Peach Walking Shoes

Okay, saving my favourite for last.

The colour alone had me. The peach shade is soft, feminine, and instantly makes the sneaker look more stylish than a typical walking shoe. As someone who loves pink tones, this was definitely the pair I gravitated towards. It is not just pretty; it is genuinely comfortable.

The Flyknit upper makes the shoe feel lightweight and breathable, while the Ortholite insole adds that extra cushioning that you really notice during long hours of walking.

The slightly elevated sole gives it a modern sneaker look without making it feel bulky or heavy. It feels supportive but still easy to move around in.

Now, the feature that completely won me over: the twist-lock system.

As someone who has avoided shoes because of annoying laces (yes, laces have genuinely been my villain), this design feels genius. Instead of tying and adjusting laces manually, you simply pull the knob to loosen it, slip your foot in, and twist it to tighten.

It is quick, secure, and honestly makes wearing sneakers feel effortless.

Plus, it gives the shoe a cleaner, more futuristic look: no messy laces, no constant adjusting.

My verdict:

This is the pair I would recommend the most. It combines comfort, technology, and style in a way that feels genuinely useful.

Best for: Walking, travel, daily commuting, casual sporty looks.

Which pair should you pick?

For a versatile everyday slipper: Healers MDG-6 Navy Blue

Healers MDG-6 Navy Blue For comfort-first casual wear : Healers JLL-4 Cherry Sandals

: Healers JLL-4 Cherry Sandals For the perfect mix of style and functionality: Leap7X Peach Walking Shoes

Overall, Liberty’s collection proves that everyday footwear doesn’t have to be boring. The best pairs are the ones that look good, feel good, and actually fit into your routine, and these three definitely bring that balance.

More picks by Liberty:

Similar stories for you:

Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style

Stop slipping on court: 8 Indoor sports shoes to play your favourite sport in style

Liberty footwear review: FAQs Which Liberty footwear pair is best for everyday wear? It depends on your routine. The Healers MDG-6 Navy Blue Slippers work well for everyday casual outings because of their versatile colour and cushioned comfort, while the Leap7X Peach Walking Shoes are ideal if you need more support for longer walks or travel days.

Are these Liberty shoes worth the price? For everyday footwear, these pairs offer a good balance of comfort, durability, and design. The slippers focus on easy daily wear, while the walking shoes add extra technology and support for people who are always on the move.

What makes the Leap7X walking shoes different from regular sneakers? The Leap7X stands out with its Flyknit upper, Ortholite insole, lightweight EVA sole, and twist-lock system. The no-lace design makes wearing and adjusting the shoe much quicker while still giving a secure fit.

Are the Liberty Healers slippers comfortable for long hours? Yes, both Healers pairs are designed with everyday comfort in mind. The cushioned insoles, lightweight soles, and secure closures make them easy to wear for errands, casual outings, and regular daily use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON