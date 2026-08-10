I tried The Sock Street’s quirky socks for dance classes and running: Here’s my honest review

I never thought I would have strong opinions about socks until I started dancing regularly and getting into running.

I tried The Sock Street’s socks for dance classes: Here’s my honest review

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

It sounds like a tiny detail, but the right pair of socks can genuinely change how comfortable your feet feel through a workout. Socks that slip, bunch up, feel too tight or make your feet sweat can become incredibly annoying when you're already trying to focus on your steps or your run.

So when The Sock Street sent me a bunch of their socks to try, I was immediately drawn to the designs. They are anything but boring. I received everything from a seven-day set with the days of the week printed on each sock to bright neon green, red, blue, black and white pairs. And after wearing them to several dance classes and while running, I have to say, the quirky designs aren't even the best part.

The comfort is.

My honest review of The Sock Street

My first impression: these socks are seriously fun

Let's start with the obvious: The Sock Street makes socks that actually look fun.

My favourite was probably the seven-pair set with each day of the week printed across the socks. Monday through Sunday, quite literally. It's such a simple idea, but it makes something as mundane as getting dressed a little more playful.

I also received solid pairs in black, white and blue, along with brighter combinations including neon green, red and blue, and green and black. The colours are vibrant without making the socks feel cheap or overly loud.

They have that slightly quirky, streetwear-inspired personality that makes even a basic pair of sneakers feel more styled.

And honestly, I like that.

But how do they actually feel?

This was the part I was more interested in.

The socks have a thicker, plush feel, which makes them particularly comfortable for longer wear. Despite that thickness, I didn't find them stuffy. They felt breathable enough during my dance classes, where I'm constantly moving, and my feet can get quite warm.

The fabric is also very stretchable, which makes a difference when you're moving around. Instead of feeling restrictive around the foot or ankle, the socks move with you.

I also noticed that they hold their shape well rather than immediately becoming loose after wearing them.

That combination of stretch, thickness and breathability is probably what stood out most to me.

I actually wore them for running, and they passed my test

I'm a beginner runner, so I'm still figuring out what works for me when it comes to running gear. I've realised that footwear gets all the attention, but socks matter too.

I've worn The Sock Street socks while running and found them comfortable enough that I wasn't thinking about my feet throughout the workout—which, for me, is exactly what I want from a pair of running socks.

There was no constant adjusting or distracting bunching, and the stretch made them comfortable around the foot.

For a beginner runner, that is a pretty big win.

I wouldn't necessarily say you need a particular sock just because you're running, but a comfortable, breathable pair that stays in place can make the experience much better.

Dance class was where I really appreciated them

If you've ever taken a dance class, you know how much your feet are doing.

I've worn these socks to several dance classes, and the comfort really held up through movement. The stretch was particularly useful because I didn't feel like the socks were restricting my feet when moving.

And because they're relatively thick, they also felt cosy between classes and while travelling to and from the studio.

As someone who dances regularly, I would happily keep a few pairs specifically for my dance bag.

The quality feels more premium than I expected

Another thing that surprised me was the overall feel.

The socks have a thick, soft and almost luxurious finish, rather than feeling like flimsy everyday socks that lose their shape after a few wears. The designs also feel well integrated into the fabric rather than like an afterthought.

That makes them feel a little more special than the standard multipack of socks you might pick up simply because you need more pairs.

And I think that's where The Sock Street gets its appeal right: they've made something functional feel like an accessory.

The quirky designs are actually the selling point for me

I usually don't think of socks as part of an outfit, but these changed that a little.

The neon pairs can peek out underneath sneakers, the graphic designs add a bit of personality to an otherwise basic gym look, and the day-wise set is just genuinely fun.

It's also a nice way to experiment with colour without committing to a bright outfit. You can be wearing black leggings, a basic T-shirt and sneakers and still have a flash of neon or red socks showing.

It's a small styling detail, but it works.

Would I buy them myself?

Yes.

And I think the biggest compliment I can give them is that I continued reaching for them even after I had finished testing them.

For me, the combination of quirky designs, thick and comfortable construction, stretch and breathability makes them particularly useful for active days. I've worn them for dance classes, beginner runs and everyday wear, and they've been comfortable across all three.

The price is another plus. Considering the quality and the fact that many of the designs come in sets, they feel like good value rather than something you're paying a premium for simply because they look quirky.

My verdict

The Sock Street has managed to make me care about socks far more than I expected to. And while the colourful, quirky designs are what initially caught my attention, it's the comfort and quality that convinced me to keep wearing them.

If you're a dancer, runner, gym-goer, or simply someone who spends a lot of time on their feet; I'd say good socks are worth paying attention to. Your shoes may be doing the heavy lifting, but your socks are right there with them.

And if they happen to have Monday written across them, even better.

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The Sock Street review: FAQs Are The Sock Street socks comfortable for running? Yes. I found them comfortable during my beginner runs, particularly because they are stretchy, breathable and thick enough to feel cushioned without becoming overly stuffy.

Are The Sock Street socks worth buying? For me, yes. Along with the playful designs, I liked the thick, soft feel, stretch and breathability. The pricing also makes them feel like good value for everyday, workout and dance wear.

What makes The Sock Street socks different? The quirky designs are a major highlight. From a seven-day set with each day printed on the socks to bright neon and colour-blocked pairs, they feel more like a fun accessory than basic socks.

Are these socks suitable for dance classes? Yes. I wore several pairs to dance classes and liked how comfortably they moved with my feet. The stretch made them feel easy to wear during movement without constantly needing adjustment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)