Ileana D’Cruz, in white, looks right out of a dream

Ileana D’Cruz always knows how to dress up just the right away. Be it a traditional attire to drop major festive fashion cues or a casual Western outfit to make us drool, Ileana can do it all. When it comes to fashion, the actor knows how to put her sartorial foot forward and make us swoon.

Ileana’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures of herself from her fashion photoshoots and from the sets of her films. When not playing characters for the big screen, Ileana is usually spotted looking stunning in a fashionable ensemble. Her Instagram profile is otherwise a plethora of her pictures from her vacations, flaunting her perfect beach body in stunning bikinis.

On Saturday, Ileana dropped a fresh snippet from one of her recent photoshoots and it is setting major goals for us on how to make white look so good. Ileana made our weekend better by setting yet another fashion goal higher. She dressed up in white and stunned us.

In the picture, Ileana can be seen adorning a midriff-baring white bra with a tie down detail. The bra hugs her midriff perfectly and shows off her curves. She teamed it with a cream white jacket with full sleeves. Take a look:

In the picture, Ileana can be seen adorning a midriff-baring white bra with a tie down detail. The bra hugs her midriff perfectly and shows off her curves. She teamed it with a cream white jacket with full sleeves. Take a look:

Ileana likes to keep it minimal with her attires. Styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi, Ileana accessorised her look with a set of contrasting gold neck chains. Ileana left her long straight tresses open around her shoulders to complement her attire.

Assisted by makeup artist Divya Chablani and hair stylist Natasha, Ileana kept her makeup minimal. She opted for a dab of nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, contoured face and nude lipstick.

With her picture, she also drew our attention to the importance of mental health. She wrote, “Just because someone doesn’t look or appear to be struggling with their mental health, doesn’t mean they aren’t. Never assume,’ and attributed the quote to an Instagram page focusing on mental health issues.

