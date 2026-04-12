Indian mother’s hand stitched dress from AI generated reference image leaves internet stunned

Content creator Shallu Rawat took to Instagram on April 11 to share the wholesome story of how her mother faithfully stitched a dress based on a reference image of a model. What she did not realise was that the image itself was AI-generated. Only after her mother had created the entire ensemble did Shallu point out that the model was actually AI – but her mother had already meticulously made the dress, bringing the AI dress inspo vision to life.

AI images have become so life-like that it is increasingly difficult to distinguish whether what we are seeing is real or artificially generated. While the youth may still be able to see inconsistencies – too many fingers, weird gaze, warped objects or just anything that defies logic – previous generations may find it hard to detect such discrepancies. ALSO READ: Indian designer's colourful shirt made from leftover material is a vibe; internet wants to see it on Emily in Paris

Wholesome moment Shally's mother took reference from an image where a woman was wearing a golden dress with a mermaid silhouette and orange tulle. Showcasing her skills, she adeptly made the dress from scratch, surprising her daughter with how much it resembled the AI dress. Here's where her mother's and our previous generations' ‘innocence’ becomes evident. She also stitched a fabric fish. In the original picture, the AI model was holding a fish, a clear digital distortion. But believing it was a stylish prop, her mother thought it was part of the ensemble.

Reactions The internet was collectively having an ‘aww’ moment over the endearing misinterpretation. One Instagram user wrote, “AAI is bigger than A.I always,” referring to the mother ('Aai' means mother in Marathi). Another added, “Mummy, yeh AI hai, (this is AI),” while the entire comments section applauded the mother's talent in bringing the AI vision to life, even unknowingly.

Another Instagram user wrote, “Haha, pokieeee mom,” gushing over her innocence. Often, AI is pitted against humans as a threat, with fears that it is coming to steal jobs. But for the creator's mom, it was quite the opposite. As one fan wrote, “Aunty ji AI ki job kha jayenge (Aunty will take over AI's job),” because of how accurately she recreated the vision.

Real world implications Although on the surface it may seem light-hearted and heart-warming, with many fondly chuckling at the ‘last generation of gullible mothers’ who are not tech-savvy, let's not forget the subtext beneath it. It goes beyond just a cute story of a generational gap in spotting AI images. It points to a much larger issue of how AI-generated visuals are becoming increasingly pervasive, making it tough to distinguish between what is real and what is artificially created. This is not just about fashion references or harmless confusion. It also reveals possibilities of real-world risks. With the same ease, with an AI image, reality can be manipulated, leading to scams, fake product listings online and manipulated images. The previous generation, less familiar with tech, becomes vulnerable.

While youth have become more familiar with digital tools and tend to take things with a grain of salt, this may not be the case for everyone. This is where the younger generation, who are more exposed to AI tools, need to teach their parents about AI and how to identify AI visuals by looking closely for anything out of place. Awareness can help avert scams or any kind of misinformation. Youth should spearhead digital literacy for the well-being of their parents.

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