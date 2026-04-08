Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister endorses AI images of late actor as Lord Rama: ‘Nobody can play Rama as beautifully’
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister took to Instagram to share some AI-generated images of her late brother as Lord Rama
Days after the teaser of Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, unveiled Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, several AI-generated images reimagining late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the role quickly went viral. Now, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared her reaction to the images.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister responds
On Tuesday, Shweta took to Instagram to share some AI-generated images of her brother Sushant in the role and to share her views.
“Why seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stirs so many emotions? You know why?… Because the Ram Ji is just not another person… a character but what he stands for are the values… values we treasure Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth and his pure love for Sita Maa. Just to keep his father’s word he had given to his wife…Ram Ji left all the worldly pleasure and went to the forest to live a life of penance… what does it prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for,” she wrote.
Shweta continued, “Bhai as Rama moves us because he doesn’t only look divine and graceful but because he radiates the strength of character that Ram Ji embodies. The innocence and purity in his eyes and nobility in his expression prove that nobody in present day and age can play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have played it. Forever Cherished, Forever Unforgettable.”
After AI-generated images of Sushant in place of Ranbir as Lord Rama surfaced on social media, several people seemed to agree that Sushant would have been a better choice than Ranbir. “He always had kind eyes and calming aura, I guess that's what Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram had, so yes, you are right, he would have fit like a glove,” read one comment. Another agreed and added, “100%. He has both calmness and fierceness in his face.” One commented, “He would have been the best Rama. The best. All those feelings when he died came back seeing this post. Hope he is at peace.”
About Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Investigations ruled that he died by suicide.
A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against his then-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, by Sushant’s parents. A parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to Sushant. Some time back, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave her a clean chit in Sushant's death case.
About Ramayana
Earlier this month, the ‘Rama glimpse’ of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the epic, was unveiled on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The teaser introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The teaser was launched in 14 cities across India, with the director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra themselves present at the Mumbai launch.
The film is a two-part film mounted on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore, making it the most expensive film ever produced in India.
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the film stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakhsman. Ramayana features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Ramayana Part One is slated to release in theatres in October 2026, with Part Two arriving in 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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