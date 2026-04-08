Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister endorses AI images of late actor as Lord Rama: ‘Nobody can play Rama as beautifully’

Days after the teaser of Ramayana, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, unveiled Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, several AI-generated images reimagining late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the role quickly went viral. Now, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared her reaction to the images. Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 at the age of 34.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister responds On Tuesday, Shweta took to Instagram to share some AI-generated images of her brother Sushant in the role and to share her views.

“Why seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stirs so many emotions? You know why?… Because the Ram Ji is just not another person… a character but what he stands for are the values… values we treasure Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth and his pure love for Sita Maa. Just to keep his father’s word he had given to his wife…Ram Ji left all the worldly pleasure and went to the forest to live a life of penance… what does it prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for,” she wrote.

Shweta continued, “Bhai as Rama moves us because he doesn’t only look divine and graceful but because he radiates the strength of character that Ram Ji embodies. The innocence and purity in his eyes and nobility in his expression prove that nobody in present day and age can play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have played it. Forever Cherished, Forever Unforgettable.”

After AI-generated images of Sushant in place of Ranbir as Lord Rama surfaced on social media, several people seemed to agree that Sushant would have been a better choice than Ranbir. “He always had kind eyes and calming aura, I guess that's what Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram had, so yes, you are right, he would have fit like a glove,” read one comment. Another agreed and added, “100%. He has both calmness and fierceness in his face.” One commented, “He would have been the best Rama. The best. All those feelings when he died came back seeing this post. Hope he is at peace.”