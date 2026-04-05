Indian designer's colourful shirt made from leftover material is a vibe; internet wants to see it on Emily in Paris
Delhi-based fashion designer Param Sahib shared a DIY project of a fun shirt he made from net scraps. Check out the process and how the internet reacted.
Upcycling's before-and-after results almost always blow the mind, showing just how out-of-the-box human creativity can be. With summer's blazing heat, staying indoors and picking up a new craft can be a game-changer. Take inspo from content creator and Delhi-based fashion designer, Param Sahib, who often shares BTS glimpses into his maximalist clothing pieces and accessories.
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On February 24, he walked his followers through the making of a ‘romantic’ tulle shirt. What's more fascinating, it is made with a single material: colourful nets. Let's take a quick look at how the cotton-candy-coded maximalist shirt came into being.
Making romantic tulle shirt
“From waste net scraps, I made this romantic net shirt, where you recycle the waste net pieces. Along with this.. also did surface embroidery," Param mentioned in the video.
What was the process? It began with collecting leftover net scraps in different colours. Since they were crushed, Param pressed them to flatten them. This way, it is easier to work with these net pieces. Once all the net pieces were pressed, he drew the shirt measurements onto the net panels. For each section, like the front, back and sleeves, he cut different coloured net panels. He then stitched them together, constructing the shirt like a regular one. Lastly, he utilised the flat-felled technique to ensure neat finishing with proper seams.
Once the shirt was constructed, the second part of the process began. This involved cutting out concentric circles of varying sizes from nets in different colours, using paper templates. Then these circles were layered. The circular appliques were sewn across the front, sleeves and back of the shirt. For added shimmer, he finished by adding chunky sequins.
The result is a resplendent, cotton-candy-esque tulle shirt that carries the statement-making oomph to turn heads. It will go great for both an evening party or a relaxed brunch with friends on a trip.
Reactions on social media
The comments section was filled by people who praised the shirt and the creator's creativity. One observed, “What a fun shirt!” Another gushed, “Love your creativity! The shirt is awesome both before the circle are added and afterwards!”
And upon closer look, both the base and final product stood out in terms of craftsmanship. One fan also wrote, “Please send this to Emily in Paris.” It shows the avant-garde nature of the shirt and how it would fit right in Netflix's Emily in Paris fashion world, where the characters wear bright, maximalist outfits.
One Instagram user shared a practical take on the layering, “It's very beautiful, but... tulle fabric is very thin and weak, you should just add a second layer before adding those extra detailed layers, so it can last .”
But one thing is clear: the shirt has an unmistakable dreamy vibe, as someone rightly pointed out in the comments, "This is the dreamiest thing I have ever seen 😍 my eyes are doing a happy dance.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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