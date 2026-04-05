Indian designer's colourful shirt made from leftover material is a vibe; internet wants to see it on Emily in Paris

On February 24, he walked his followers through the making of a ‘romantic’ tulle shirt. What's more fascinating, it is made with a single material: colourful nets. Let's take a quick look at how the cotton-candy-coded maximalist shirt came into being.

Upcycling 's before-and-after results almost always blow the mind, showing just how out-of-the-box human creativity can be. With summer 's blazing heat, staying indoors and picking up a new craft can be a game-changer. Take inspo from content creator and Delhi-based fashion designer, Param Sahib, who often shares BTS glimpses into his maximalist clothing pieces and accessories. ALSO READ: How to style co-ords without looking like you are in pyjamas? 5 styling tips to prevent fashion disaster

Making romantic tulle shirt “From waste net scraps, I made this romantic net shirt, where you recycle the waste net pieces. Along with this.. also did surface embroidery," Param mentioned in the video.



What was the process? It began with collecting leftover net scraps in different colours. Since they were crushed, Param pressed them to flatten them. This way, it is easier to work with these net pieces. Once all the net pieces were pressed, he drew the shirt measurements onto the net panels. For each section, like the front, back and sleeves, he cut different coloured net panels. He then stitched them together, constructing the shirt like a regular one. Lastly, he utilised the flat-felled technique to ensure neat finishing with proper seams.

Once the shirt was constructed, the second part of the process began. This involved cutting out concentric circles of varying sizes from nets in different colours, using paper templates. Then these circles were layered. The circular appliques were sewn across the front, sleeves and back of the shirt. For added shimmer, he finished by adding chunky sequins.

The result is a resplendent, cotton-candy-esque tulle shirt that carries the statement-making oomph to turn heads. It will go great for both an evening party or a relaxed brunch with friends on a trip.