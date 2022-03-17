India's Manasa Varanasi missed out on Top 6 spot in Miss World 2021 race

Karolina Bielawska from Poland has won the coveted Miss World 2021 crown. She won the title at the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant held at San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 17 (IST). While the netizens are rejoicing and welcoming the new Miss World, hopes for Indians wishing to get the Miss World crown home got quashed after Manasa Varanasi failed to make it to the Top 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Months after Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe crown for India after 21 years, the nation pinned its hopes on Miss India Manasa Varanasi to get the Miss World title home. Many waited with bated breath as she made it to the Top 13 list. Apart from India, the other countries on the list were Vietnam, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Philippines, Poland, Somalia, United States, Colombia, Czech Republic, France and Indonesia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Manasa failed to make the Top 6 list, announced this morning (IST). The countries that made it to the Top 6 were the USA, Poland, Indonesia, Mexico, Northern Ireland and Cote d'Ivoire. After which, Karolina Bielawska finally reigned as the Miss World 2021 winner.

ALSO READ| Karolina Bielawska from Poland wins the Miss World 2021 crown. Who is she?

Manasa Varanasi had posted a video that was all about gratitude before beginning her final journey as a Miss World contender. She thanked her team and her supporters, who helped her at every stage. "In the past year, as a Miss India, the one emotion that I felt an overload of is just gratitude. When I look back at my journey, I'm so grateful to everyone who's been a part of it, the Miss World organisation, the styling team, social media, my family, friends, I am standing here, all thanks to your energy and the time and space that you've invested in my life," she said in the clip.

Watch here:

Meanwhile, while Karolina Bielawska is the winner of the coveted title, Shree Saini from the United States is the 1st runner-up, and Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire is the 2nd runner-up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON