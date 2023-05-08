Internet calls Kate Middleton 'Queen of Sustainability' for re-wearing red pantsuit for King Charles' Coronation Concert

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is popularly known for wearing her outfits on repeat. The Royal's practice of picking outfits from her own wardrobe for important occasions sends a strong message about the importance of sustainability in fashion. Her go-to picks range from designer gowns by Alexander McQueen and Catherine Walker to high-street favourites such as Hobbs. She has truly shown the power of a high-profile re-wear over the years. And for attending King Charles III's Coronation Ceremony with her husband, Prince William, and their three kids - George, Charlotte and Louis - Kate recycled a flawless red Alexander McQueen powersuit.

Kate Middleton is the 'Queen of Sustainability'

Kate Middleton at King Charles III's star-studded Coronation Concert. (Reuters)

Kate Middleton attended King Charles III's Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Kate switched up her style for the fun, star-studded night by opting for a bold red power suit by Alexander McQueen. The Princess of Wales wore a crimson blazer that featured a deep V-neckline, an asymmetric hem, a matching shell underneath, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, and side pockets. She wore it with a coordinated pair of tailored pants featuring a flared fitting. Check out the pictures below.

Fan accounts of the Princess of Wales shared her pictures on social media and showered her with compliments. A few fans called her the 'Queen of Sustainability'. Others commented, "She is beautiful," "This is the best outfit from her I've seen in a while," and "Kate looks beautiful. Young and modern."

Meanwhile, Kate accessorised her red pantsuit with pearl and clover earrings and a necklace set by Van Clef and Arpels, a statement ring, and red high heels. In the end, Kate chose side-parted open wavy locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and a minimal dewy base to give the finishing touch.

What do you think of her sleek ensemble?

