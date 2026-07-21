Is humidity ruining your hair? Know why these 5 anti-frizz shampoos are a must for your monsoon hair care

Monsoon brings cheer and relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also brings sweat and humidity that take a toll on our hair, making it frizzy and unmanageable. And being blessed or otherwise, with naturally wavy and frizzy hair, I was facing the same trouble. My hair mostly turned frizzy and overly dry during the humid monsoon season.

Anti-frizz shampoos to treat frizzy hair (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

This led me to try a couple of shampoos on my hair to see if they would tame my frizzy, coarse hair. To my surprise, I finally found these 7 shampoos that are doing wonders for my hair texture while beautifully defining my curls, too. So, I thought of curating a rundown of the 5 shampoos that helped curb my frizzy, coarse hair.

Kérastase Discipline Fluidealiste Anti-Frizz Shampoo is designed to gently cleanse unruly, frizzy hair while helping it feel smoother, softer and easier to style. Enriched with amino acids, wheat protein derivatives and a caring smoothing complex, it helps improve manageability without weighing hair down. Suitable for hair that is difficult to control, it leaves strands feeling sleek with a healthy-looking shine. Amazon customers often praise its luxurious feel, noticeable frizz control and salon-quality finish, though some mention it comes at a premium price.

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Matrix Mega Smooth Professional Shampoo helps tame frizz while leaving hair feeling soft, smooth and manageable. It contains shea butter, known for nourishing dry hair, along with gentle cleansing ingredients that remove dirt and excess oil without stripping moisture. Ideal for dry, frizzy hair, it promotes easier styling and a polished finish. Amazon reviewers frequently appreciate its pleasant fragrance, smoothing effect and value for money, while a few users note results vary depending on hair type.

Bare Anatomy Anti Frizz Shampoo is formulated to cleanse hair while helping reduce dryness and flyaways. It contains hyaluronic acid to support moisture, ceramides to strengthen the hair barrier and plant-based proteins that help improve softness and manageability. The lightweight formula is suitable for regular use and leaves hair feeling smoother without feeling heavy. Amazon customers often highlight its ability to reduce frizz, improve softness and work well for chemically treated hair, although some feel consistent use gives the best results.

Plum Coconut Milk & Peptides Shampoo gently cleanses while helping dry and frizzy hair feel softer and healthier. It combines coconut milk for nourishment, peptides to support stronger-looking hair and mild cleansing ingredients that refresh the scalp without excessive dryness. Suitable for everyday use, it helps improve smoothness and shine with regular washing. Amazon reviewers commonly praise its pleasant fragrance, gentle cleansing action and softer hair after use, while some mention that pairing it with the matching conditioner gives better results.

Biolage Smooth Proof Anti-Frizz Shampoo is inspired by the camellia flower's water-resistant properties to help control frizz in humid conditions. It gently removes impurities while maintaining the hair's natural moisture balance. The formula helps leave hair smoother, shinier and easier to manage without weighing it down. Amazon customers often appreciate its long-lasting smoothness, salon-like fragrance, and ability to reduce frizz, although some users with very dry hair prefer using it on its own.

According to Ms Audrey D'Souza, National Creative Director, Hair, Lakme Salon, “During the monsoon season, the air contains a high level of humidity (moisture) and hair fibres absorb this excess moisture from the environment, causing the hair cuticle to swell and lift. When the cuticle is raised, hair loses its smoothness, resulting in Frizz and flyaways, loss of definition and shine, difficulty in styling and managing hair, and increased tangling, especially in dry, damaged, or chemically treated hair.”

Along with hair, D'Souza also warns to take care of the scalp. “Scalp care becomes particularly important during monsoons because increased humidity, sweating, and exposure to rainwater can create an environment where scalp issues develop more easily”, she mentions. She also says that a healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair growth, and when the scalp is compromised, it can lead to problems such as dandruff, itchiness, excess oil production, unpleasant odour, and increased hair fall.

During the rainy season, maintaining scalp health helps:

Keep hair follicles clean and functioning optimally.

Prevent fungal and bacterial buildup.

Reduce dandruff and scalp irritation.

Control excess oil production.

Support stronger, healthier hair growth.

How do anti-frizz shampoos work?

During the monsoon, the air contains much more moisture (high humidity). That extra moisture can make hair swell, become frizzy, and lose its shape. Anti-frizz shampoos help by reducing the extent to which humidity affects your hair.

Smooth the hair cuticle: Anti-frizz shampoos contain conditioning ingredients (such as silicones, natural oils, or conditioning polymers) that smooth the hair's outer layer. A smoother cuticle means less frizz and more shine.

Reduce moisture absorption: They create a light protective coating on the hair, which helps prevent excess humidity from entering the hair shaft. This reduces swelling and flyaways.

Improve hydration balance: Many formulas include moisturising ingredients like glycerin (in balanced amounts), panthenol, or plant oils that keep hair hydrated without making it feel dry or puffy.

Reduce static and tangles: Conditioning agents make hair easier to comb and less prone to friction, which can contribute to frizz.

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