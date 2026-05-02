Isha Ambani champions Indian craftsmanship in a beautiful embroidered dress for Vogue Met Gala pre-party | PICS

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's eldest daughter, Isha Ambani, attended Vogue's Met Gala pre-party in New York City on May 1. For the occasion, she looked chic in an embroidered dress that brings together the artistry of Indian craftsmanship.

Isha Ambani's chic look for the Met Gala pre-party.

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Met Gala fashion has officially taken over NYC as celebrities strutted into the Madame Tussauds in Times Square on Friday for a Met Gala pre-party ahead of fashion’s biggest night. Outside, the scene was complete chaos as hundreds of fans and tourists filled 42nd Street, while celebrities pushed through a sea of people to get inside. Let's decode Isha's look for this star-studded occasion:

What did Isha Ambani wear?

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{{^usCountry}} Isha was seen in an intricately embroidered ensemble designed by Indian designer Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh, a label owned by Reliance Retail and launched by Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania styled Isha in the dress, which reimagines the bandage dress through an Indian lens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isha was seen in an intricately embroidered ensemble designed by Indian designer Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Swadesh, a label owned by Reliance Retail and launched by Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania styled Isha in the dress, which reimagines the bandage dress through an Indian lens. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anaita shared Isha's pictures on Instagram on May 2, with the caption, “Bringing together the artistry of Indian craftsmanship in one dress.” As per the stylist, the statement jewellery Isha wore is from Outhouse Jewellery. Decoding the dress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anaita shared Isha's pictures on Instagram on May 2, with the caption, “Bringing together the artistry of Indian craftsmanship in one dress.” As per the stylist, the statement jewellery Isha wore is from Outhouse Jewellery. Decoding the dress {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Manish Malhotra X Swadesh-designed ensemble features a plunging U-neckline, a strapless design, a figure-hugging silhouette, a back slit, and a midi hemline. The midi dress is constructed from several fabrics, highlighting Indian craftsmanship that took over 450 hours to complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Manish Malhotra X Swadesh-designed ensemble features a plunging U-neckline, a strapless design, a figure-hugging silhouette, a back slit, and a midi hemline. The midi dress is constructed from several fabrics, highlighting Indian craftsmanship that took over 450 hours to complete. {{/usCountry}}

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The ensemble is made with 26 diverse borders, each representing a different region of India, incorporating techniques spanning zari work from Uttar Pradesh, Parsi gara embroidery, Maheshwari weaves, karchobi, aari bharat, tilla, kantha, Kanjeevaram silk, Paithani, and Banarasi brocade, drawing from north, south, east, and west to form a living tapestry. Each border carries its own history, together creating a unified expression of culture, craftsmanship, and modernity.

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Isha paired the ensemble with striking yet minimal additions, including bright red pumps, precious diamond jewels, such as flower-shaped earrings decked with unique lavender and yellow crystals, and a statement floral ring, accentuated with shimmering stones.

For her hair, Isha and her hairstylist, Gonn Kinoshita, chose to tie her locks in a slicked-back braided hairdo, adorned with poola jada – a modern version inspired by the traditional temple jewellery.

Lastly, for the glam, the entrepreneur chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, a hint of brown kajal, mascara-coated lashes, a glossy caramel-brown lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, soft contouring, and a generous amount of bronzer to highlight the cheekbones.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani. She also has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, Isha married her husband, Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal.

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Isha and Anand's pre-wedding celebrations featured a performance by Beyoncé and a star-studded guest list, including Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hillary Clinton, and more. Four years later, Isha gave birth to twins Krishna and Aadiya in November 2022.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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