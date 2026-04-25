Isha Ambani serves soft couture magic in dreamy baby blue Dior gown and sparkling diamond earrings at Fenty Beauty event

Isha Ambani arrived at the Fenty Beauty launch looking absolutely stunning, once again serving her signature high-fashion glam. She consistently delivers couture statement looks paired with exquisite jewellery. Her latest appearance was no exception, as she stepped out in a striking baby blue gown complemented by dazzling, blingy jewels that are sure to inspire fashion notes. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble. (Also read: Rihanna lights up Mumbai in two couture statement looks, elevated by Manish Malhotra jewels at Fenty Beauty event. Pics )

What Isha Ambani wore at Fenty Beauty launch

Isha Ambani stuns in avant-garde Dior gown at Fenty Beauty launch.(Instagram)

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Isha made a definitive fashion statement in a masterpiece from the Dior Spring 2026 collection. The gown is a breathtaking display of artisanal craftsmanship, featuring an ethereal sea-foam blue palette adorned with thousands of hand-sewn floral appliqués and shimmering sequins. This celestial-inspired embroidery creates a rich, multi-dimensional texture that captures the light with every movement, embodying the romantic yet modern spirit.

The dress is defined by its clever play on proportions and contrasting elements, most notably the graphic black satin neck ribbon. This sharp, tailored detail provides a masculine-meets-feminine edge that grounds the delicate nature of the beaded lace.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the skirt features a daring architectural shift, utilizing a sheer illusion panel at the mid-thigh that transitions into a heavy, textured hemline. This "floating" effect adds a contemporary twist to the classic silhouette, marking a departure from traditional evening wear into the realm of avant-garde luxury. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the skirt features a daring architectural shift, utilizing a sheer illusion panel at the mid-thigh that transitions into a heavy, textured hemline. This "floating" effect adds a contemporary twist to the classic silhouette, marking a departure from traditional evening wear into the realm of avant-garde luxury. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To complement the intricate detail of the gown, Isha’s beauty look remained understated and "clean." Her hair was styled in a sleek, center-parted blowout that felt effortless and fresh, while her makeup focused on a radiant, dewy complexion and a soft rose-toned lip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To complement the intricate detail of the gown, Isha’s beauty look remained understated and "clean." Her hair was styled in a sleek, center-parted blowout that felt effortless and fresh, while her makeup focused on a radiant, dewy complexion and a soft rose-toned lip. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By keeping her accessories minimal, opting for classic diamond drop earrings and a few select rings, she allowed the high-neckline and the gown's complex beadwork to remain the undisputed focal points of the ensemble. About Isha Ambani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By keeping her accessories minimal, opting for classic diamond drop earrings and a few select rings, she allowed the high-neckline and the gown's complex beadwork to remain the undisputed focal points of the ensemble. About Isha Ambani {{/usCountry}}

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Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, she married Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal.

Their pre-wedding festivities gained worldwide attention, highlighted by a special performance from Beyoncé and attended by high-profile guests including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Hillary Clinton. Later, in November 2022, Isha stepped into motherhood with the arrival of her twins, Krishna and Aadiya.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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