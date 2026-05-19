Jacqueline Fernandez embraces shimmering black couture decked in Chopard diamonds at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Jacqueline Fernandez is in her bejewelled era! The 40-year-old actor made a dazzling appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 to attend the “Miracle” show hosted by luxury jewellery house Chopard. Stepping onto the French Riviera in a timeless black minidress, Jacqueline channelled effortless old-Hollywood glamour while proving yet again that the little black dress never goes out of style.

Jacqueline Fernandez was a vision in black at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!(Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez)

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Sharing photos on Instagram, the Race 2 actor wrote, “Tonight for @chopard Miracle show in Cannes! Beautiful collection, congrats @chopardbycaroline @carolinescouture @chopard.” For the glamorous evening, Jacqueline slipped into an embellished black minidress from Caroline Couture and draped herself in dazzling Chopard diamonds from head to toe. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!

Jacqueline Fernandez gets decked up in Chopard diamonds

For the Chopard “Miracle” gala evening at the Cannes Film Festival, Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads in a glamorous black mini dress from Caroline Couture. The strapless ensemble featured a sculpted silhouette with a fitted bodice that hugged her frame before falling into a textured, shimmering hemline. Intricate embellishments across the fabric added a touch of sparkle to the otherwise monochrome look, while the mini length made a bold statement in the classic red carpet occasion. She paired the outfit with sleek black pointed-toe pumps, completing the striking all-black aesthetic.

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{{^usCountry}} Jacqueline elevated the look with dazzling jewellery from Chopard. She wore a delicate diamond necklace that sat elegantly along her collarbone, paired with dazzling statement spiral diamond earrings that added some drama to the ensemble. A stacked diamond bracelet on one wrist further amplified the sparkle, balancing the minimal silhouette of the dress with a tasteful touch of luxury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jacqueline elevated the look with dazzling jewellery from Chopard. She wore a delicate diamond necklace that sat elegantly along her collarbone, paired with dazzling statement spiral diamond earrings that added some drama to the ensemble. A stacked diamond bracelet on one wrist further amplified the sparkle, balancing the minimal silhouette of the dress with a tasteful touch of luxury. {{/usCountry}}

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For styling, the actor opted for old-Hollywood-inspired glamour with a modern twist. Her voluminous side-swept waves were styled in soft curls. She kept her makeup luminous and bronzed, featuring glowing skin, softly sculpted cheeks, fluttery lashes and a nude glossy lip that complemented the understated elegance of the outfit. The subtle body shimmer added an extra radiant touch under the Cannes lights.

Fan reactions

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Jacqueline’s glamorous Cannes appearance. One fan wrote, “You pierce my heart with your love, you are absolutely wonderful,” while another commented, “Queeny is Slaying. So stunning and Gorgeous.” A third added, “Oh she knew EXACTLY what she was doing with this look, straight up DEVOURED,” while others wrote, “WHAT A SERVEEEE MAAAM”, “JacQueen slaying mode is on” and “you're a vision of beauty.”

On the work front

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Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in the Sonu Sood-directed action thriller Fateh and the star-studded comedy Housefull 5. The actor is now gearing up for Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the hit comedy franchise directed by Ahmed Khan, where she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, alongside an ensemble cast.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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