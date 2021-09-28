Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jacqueline Fernandez has a Marilyn Monroe moment in 45k sexy white off-shoulder gown
fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez has a Marilyn Monroe moment in 45k sexy white off-shoulder gown

Jacqueline Fernandez has a Marilyn Monroe moment in a stunning and sexy white off-shoulder gown for a photoshoot. The thigh-high slit dress is worth ₹45k.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez has a Marilyn Monroe moment in 45k sexy white off-shoulder gown(Instagram/@chandiniw)

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez just had a Marilyn Monroe moment in a floaty white gown and left us all swooning over her charm and style. The actor starred in a photoshoot recently for an advertisement and looked breathtaking wearing a bridal ensemble. Looking absolutely sensational, Jacqueline chose an off-shoulder silk-satin white gown for the photos.

Bollywood stylist Chandini Whabi took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 28, to share Jacqueline's pictures from the ad shoot. The actor chose a bridal couture gown from the shelves of clothing label Fjolla Nila. The dress is from their Spring-Summer 2020 collection. If you wish to add it to your wardrobe, we also have the price details, but more on that later.

Jacqueline's ensemble is a great pick for your wedding day, equally simple as it is glamorous. It will definitely help you serve a standout look. You can also wear this gown to your friend's wedding cocktail party. Scroll ahead to see all the pictures.

Jacqueline's floaty white dress featured an off-the-shoulder square neckline with droopy sleeves hanging from her shoulders. The fitted bodice of the gown came with gathered details on the front. The cinched waist accentuated the star's enviable frame.

The risque thigh-high leg-baring slit, the floor-sweeping hem, and the free-flowing silhouette of the skirt added to the dreamy vibes. Jacqueline teamed the silk-satin gown with strappy silver pumps and metallic gold nail paints.

Keen on including this piece in your collection? Well, we have all the price details for you. Including this dress in your closet will cost you a whopping 44,860 (520 Euros).

Jacqueline's floaty white dress.  (fjollanila.com)

Jacqueline accessorised the white gown with a sleek gold bracelet, rings, and pearl earrings. She added a touch of old Hollywood glamour with side-parted open voluminous tresses, bold red lips, shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin completed Jacqueline's pick for her glam.

