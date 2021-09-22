Boss lady Jacqueline Fernandez nails power dressing in chic mini attire for shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez served the ultimate guide to power dressing with her latest pictures from a photoshoot. If you haven't seen them yet, you should definitely take a look. She recently starred in a photoshoot for which she was dressed from head to toe in Valentino couture, and we are smitten.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram account, Jacqueline wrote, "Thanks for the love on #bhootpolice we are all so grateful," and tagged the entire team of the film. She wore an oversized shirt, blazer, mini skirt and sweater vest by Valentino for the shoot.

Chandini Whabi styled Jacqueline's mini attire for the shoot, and Shaan Muttathil did her hair and make-up. If you are on the lookout for a chic and sexy office-wear ensemble that is also perfect for a date night, then you should definitely take styling cues from the actor's boss lady attire.

See her photos here:

Jacqueline's powerful look includes an oversized white shirt with long sleeves, raised collars and a button-up front. She teamed it with a dark coloured mini skirt, a black V-neck sweater vest and a cut-out high-neck, full-sleeve top. The actor rounded off her look with a double-breasted black oversized blazer featuring split sleeves and notch-lapel collars.

Serving a fierce fashion moment, Jacqueline flaunted her long legs and svelte frame in the mini attire. She paired the ensemble with nude coloured Valentino pumps embellished with metallic studs and a white band.

A textured gold double hoop earrings and emerald-adorned gold ring from Viange Vintage completed Jacqueline's accessories. She also carried a Valentino embellished chain studded bag.

Open side-parted tousled locks, shimmery metallic pink eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, plum lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and sharp contour rounded off her glam.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in Bhoot Police. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

