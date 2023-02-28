Jacqueline Fernandez in a halter neck cut-out dress and bold makeup shimmers like a goddess. All pics inside

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has never been one to shy away from making a statement. The star always opts for a maximalist streak when walking the red carpet or doing a photoshoot. From investment pieces to high street staples, the actor's sartorial choices perfectly mirror her sunny personality - think flirty silhouettes, statement necklines, thigh-high slits or dramatic hues. Moreover, the star surprises her followers with refreshing and bold beauty looks as well. For instance, her latest photoshoot backs our statements. She set the internet on fire in a halter neck cut-out gown.

Jacqueline Fernandez shimmers like a goddess

On Monday, Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram to share pictures from a recent photoshoot. The post shows Jacqueline posing glamorously for the cameras while sitting in front of a mirror, dressed in a shimmering gold gown with a halter neckline and a front cut-out. The actor wore the ensemble to attend a recent awards show. She shined bright like a goddess in the red-carpet-ready gown, which is a perfect pick for your wedding season or party wardrobe. You can wear it to attend your best friend's wedding sangeet, a reception party or a late-night bash with your girlfriends. Check out the post below.

Regarding the design elements, Jacqueline's gown comes decorated in shimmering sequins, beaded tassels and chain link embellishments. It features a halter crisscross-style neckline, a cut-out under the bust, a thigh-high slit on the side, a floor-sweeping hem, a backless detail, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her enviable frame.

Jacqueline chose minimal accessories to style the ensemble. She chose shimmering gold embellished pointed high heels, statement rings, a sleek bracelet, and patterned hoop earrings.

Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, bold shimmering green eye shadow, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy mauve lip shade, contoured face, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline's last two films - Ram Setu and Cirkus - failed to impress the audience. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.