Jacqueline Fernandez turns mermaid for Halloween 2021 in silver bodycon gown

Jacqueline Fernandez can light up a fire with her sizzling shimmery sheer bodycon gown as she turns a mermaid princess this Halloween and these viral pictures and videos from latest photoshoot are proof!
Jacqueline Fernandez turns mermaid for Halloween 2021 in silver bodycon gown(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 04:57 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

It is that time of the year when people dress up in spooky costumes and light bonfires to ward off spirits and entering the ‘trick or treat’ game in her own sultry style this Halloween, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez turned a mermaid princess in a silver bodycon gown with a tiara. The diva could light up a fire with her sizzling shimmery sheer bodycon gown as she turned a mermaid princess this Halloween and her viral pictures and videos from latest photoshoot are proof.

Taking to her social media handle, Jacky shared some pictures and videos that were no trick, only treat for fashion enthusiasts. They featured her donning a round neck sheer bodycon gown that was embroidered with high-shine combination of coloured sequins and Swarovski crystals all over the mesh tulle base and came with full sleeves. 

The well fitted gown accentuated her stunning figure and hugged her in all the right places to raise the hotness quotient. It ended in a small train that was styled as a fish or a mermaid's tail to increase the oomph of the entire look.

RELATED STORIES

Accessorising her look with some finger rings, a pair of long bling earrings from Amrapali Jewels and a silver tiara, Jacqueline left her curly long tresses open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Jacqueline amplified the glam quotient with sparkly glitter along with purple blush on her cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, blue, silver and purple eyeshadows, blue lens and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Jacqueline set fans on frenzy. She captioned the pictures, “Happy Halloween everyone!! I hope you bring stay your craziest, weirdest self!! (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Kuwait fashion designer, Yousef Al Jasmi's eponymous label that boasts of bauble-esque ballgowns, glitzy hyper-embellished dresses and twinkling bodysuits to let the most influential women own the night. Jacqueline Fernandez was styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi.

