Jahnvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who wore the icy blue Cinderella dress better

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan debuted in Bollywood almost at the same time and the two star kids turned Bollywood actors have always been compared to each other and the duo have also joked about how there is a made up rivalry between them according to multiple media reports. And you best believe that when the duo accidentally twins with each other their fans and media all have quite the field day.

Earlier, before the age of social media, and maybe even before paparazzi culture became as rampant as it is now, stars could freely wear whatever they please, repeating outfits, dressing as they please, unbothered about messy hair or crumpled outfits. But now celebrities have to be at their best dressed at all times or end up facing a lot of flak. And when two celebrities dress alike, you know there has to be a 'who wore it better?' So when Janhvi Kapoor wore a huge tulle style ice blue dress, which was very similar to one seen on Sara Ali Khan you know we have to dissect, 'who wore it better?'

Jahnvi Kapoor recently took to her social media profile and shared multiple images of herself looking ethereal in an icy blue tulle dress that was ruffled from the strapless torso right to the bottom, the Dhadak actor's hair was teased and tied up in a messy, romantic style bun. Jahnvi wore rings in her fingers that were manicured with green French tips and she sported nude, dewy make-up and foxy eyes to complete her stunning Cinderella style look.

Sara Ali Khan had also donned a similar looking outfit when she red carpet for the 66th Filmfare Awards and she shared the images of herself in the outfit with the caption, "Cinderella Story."

Sara accessorized with blue coloured rings, sporting minimal, rosy make-up and had her teased hair secured in a low pony tail with loose strands framing her face. Sara wore silver stilettoes to complete her look. Who do you think wore the Cinderella dress better?

