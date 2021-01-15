Janhvi Kapoor aces winter layering, shows how to stay cosy while looking great
Winter season calls for layering. The more sweaters you wear, the cosier you feel but if you don't do it the right way, it can easily turn into a fashion faux pas. But that is not the case with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor, who has emerged as a fashionista and has been giving us a lot of awe-inspiring sartorial picks, knows how to do layering right.
Recently, Janhvi shared a gorgeous image of herself wearing layers of sweaters. In the image, the Dhadak actor can be seen wearing a cream turtle-neck sweater which featured thumb holes and buttons on the wrist. Over the first sweater, the 23-year-old opted for a beige-nude coloured cosy crop sweater. The high-neck sweater was on-trend as it had drop shoulders and baggy arms.
The different styles and the colours of the sweaters work perfectly because of which Janhvi looked like such a stunner in her outfit. She completed the ensemble with a pair of white lowers. For her glam, the actor went with a no-makeup makeup look. Her subtle glam consisted of a light pink eyeshadow teamed with matching blush and a nude pink lip which gave Janhvi a very natural look.
This is not the first time that the actor has aced layering of clothes in the winter season, in fact, she is, what some might call, a pro at it. Be it faux fur or jackets, Janhvi knows how to add a chic vibe to it and make the look work. Check out some of her other outfits:
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is also gearing up for her upcoming projects which include Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry.