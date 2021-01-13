Loved Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dance? These 5 health benefits will make you try it

Ever since Gunjan Saxena star Janhvi Kapoor dropped her video on social media handle, featuring her belly dancing to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s song San Sanana from the film Asoka, fans have been on frenzy and we don’t blame them. Donning a white crop top teamed with a white lower, Janhvi set the Internet on fire with her smoking hot moves that caught netizens off guard and made jaws drop across social media platforms.

As Janhvi Kapoor's belly dancing video creates a riot, we bring to you 5 health benefits of the complex torso movements that will surely encourage you to opt for it even if you detest gyms and running exercises.

Here are five health of belly dancing:

1. Destress

There is no therapy that peps up one’s mood in a jiffy than dancing, especially belly dance as it is likened to a state of meditation courtesy its circular and flowing movements along with repetitious swaying. In cases of anxiety or mild depression, belly dancing can be used as its fast movements declutter the brain, stimulate a fun reaction and induce a state of mental relaxation.

2. Pain relief

The flow of nature’s lubricant or the synovial fluid in the lower back and hip joints is enhanced since a full range of gentle and repetitive motions are put on the joints and ligaments due to the hip drops, circles, figure eights movements and shimmies. Belly dancing can also help prevent lower back problems and relieve back stress when the pelvis is tipped forward or tucked in the various movements.

Long hours of sitting during the current work from home situation or a sedentary lifestyle might cause constant compression of the disks or unnatural curving forward of the spine due to weak muscles group. Belly dancing counters it and helps tone the muscles which further improve one’s posture.

3. Exercise for women of all ages

Unline other dance forms like ballet which deform the skeleton, belly dancing targets the muscle groups in the neck, spine, abdomen, pelvis and trunk which work in favour of the body’s physical inclinations instead of against it.

4. Weight loss

Belly dancing can ideally be part of a weight loss program as it can burn up to 300 calories per hour though it may vary depending on one’s dancing intensity.

5. PMS relief

As the congestion in the pelvic area is alleviated due to the rolling of the hips, movements in figure of eights and undulations, belly dancing improves circulation and exudes feeling of relaxation to the pelvic area which keeps PMS woes at bay.

Originated in Egypt, the Arabic expression of belly dancing is also called Raqs Sharqi.

