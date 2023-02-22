Janhvi Kapoor adds metallic glamour to her Manish Malhotra lehenga in these unseen pics. See inside

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's personal style is replete with feminine elements. From bodycon dresses to elegant traditional silhouettes, Janhvi's sartorial choices range from simple to statement-making within no time. However, one constant aspect of her closet is her love for custom Manish Malhotra couture. Bollywood's favourite designer has dressed the Gen-Z actor in his bespoke creations for many years. And each voguish moment has left the internet swooning. For instance, Janhvi's latest outing in a metallic lehenga. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a Manish Malhotra lehenga

Recently, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share pictures of Janhvi Kapoor dressed in one of his creations with the caption, "Metallic Glamour...sparkling on stunning." The post shows Janhvi posing for the camera in an exquisite silver lehenga featuring a bralette, skirt and dupatta. The metallic creation is perfect for your best friend's sangeet nights or reception parties during the wedding season. Check out how Janhvi styled the ensemble and steal some tips from her to create your own festive mood board.

Regarding the design elements, Janhvi Kapoor's lehenga features a bralette featuring a halter plunging V neckline flaunting her décolletage, a cropped midriff-baring hem length, vertical shimmering sequin embellishments, and a fitted bust. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt decked in sequins, patti borders, and a mermaid-style floor-grazing silhouette.

Janhvi completed the ensemble by draping a matching silver-coloured net dupatta on her shoulder. It has sequin and mirror-embellished borders. In the end, Janhvi chose centre-parted open wavy locks, silver eye shadow, berry-toned lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and rouged glowing skin. Dangling Diamond earrings and high heels gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her big Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in an upcoming yet-untitled project directed by Koratala Siva. The project is expected to be officially launched soon and will go on the floors in March. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

