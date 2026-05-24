Janhvi Kapoor channels modern Indian princess vibes in a gorgeous purple lehenga set at Peddi song launch event

Modern princess vibes but make it Indian ethnic glam! That's what Janhvi Kapoor was going for as she got dressed for the grand music launch event of Peddi in Bhopal. The actor was accompanied by her co-star Ram Charan.

Janvhi Kapoor dazzles in a lehenga during Peddi event.

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For the occasion, Janhvi slipped into a purple lehenga set styled with eye-catching jewels and makeup. The ethnic look was styled by celebrity stylists Meagan Concessio and Shubhra Sharma. Meanwhile, her hair was done by Sourav Roy and Vidhi Pereira, and Riviera Lynn and Rohit Mestry did her makeup.

Modern Indian princess

Janhvi Kapoor loves wearing ethnic ensembles. The actor is often seen in breezy cotton suits, South Indian sarees, designer drapes customised by her favourite artists, and even lehengas. This time for the Peddi song launch, she slipped into another gorgeous creation: a purple lehenga set that radiated regal glamour.

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{{^usCountry}} The purple-hued lehenga set features a blouse with a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem showing off her toned abs. The intricate sequin embellishments, zari embroidery, and pristine white beads add to the ensemble's regal charm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The purple-hued lehenga set features a blouse with a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and a cropped hem showing off her toned abs. The intricate sequin embellishments, zari embroidery, and pristine white beads add to the ensemble's regal charm. {{/usCountry}}

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She paired it with a matching lehenga featuring similar zari work in vertical vine designs and heavy embroidery on the waist belt. The pleated A-line silhouette and a layered ghera add to its dreamy look.

Janhvi rounded off the look with a purple chiffon dupatta. She pinned one side to her shoulder and draped the other end on the back at her waist. The dupatta features heavy zari embroidery, broad gota patti borders, and sequin embellishments.

The jewels and makeup

For the jewels, Janvhi looked towards traditional Indian pieces, including a heavy gold choker necklace featuring pearl drops and layered pearl brooches that hang over her bust. She complemented the necklace with matching jhumkis featuring an elaborate kan phool, a hath phool, and a statement ring.

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She rounded off the look by tying her tresses in a braided hairdo with a centre parting. As for the glam, she went with shimmering gold eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, a purple bindi, feathered brows, a caramel nude lip shade, heavy rouge on the cheeks, and a hint of bronzer to give a final touch.

About Peddi

Peddi is a sports drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It stars Ram, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, and Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film will see Ram play cricket, wrestling, and running. It will be released in theatres on June 4.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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