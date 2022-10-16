Janhvi Kapoor gives fans a 'jhalak of Sridevi' in gorgeous red saree for Mili trailer launch event: All pics, video

Actor Janhvi Kapoor attended the trailer launch of her film Mili in Mumbai. The star arrived at the occasion dressed in a beauteous red saree and a sleeveless embellished blouse from the shelves of her favourite designer Manish Malhotra's clothing label. Soon, Janhvi's pictures started doing rounds on social media and fans couldn't help but swoon at her traditional avatar. Some got reminded of Sridevi from Chandni - one of the iconic scenes from the movie shows Sridevi in a stunning georgette saree and sleeveless blouse. Keep scrolling to check out what Janhvi wore for the event.

Janhvi Kapoor reminds fans of Sridevi with her traditional look

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor attended the trailer launch of her film Mili with her dad and producer, Boney Kapoor, and co-stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The Mili actor chose a beautiful georgette saree and matching blouse by Manish Malhotra for the occasion. Later, Janhvi posted pictures of herself in the ensemble on Instagram with the caption, "I've realised the best way to pose when you're sleep deprived and shaking with nervousness is to avoid eye contact and look mysterious." The paparazzi also shared videos of Janhvi from the occasion. Check out the posts below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor elevates everyday dressing in crop tank top and denim shorts)

After Janhvi's pictures started doing rounds online, her fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the actor. One user wrote, "Jhalak of Sridevi in movie Chandni." Another commented, "You beauty [heart eye emojis]." Some fans also dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Coming to the design elements, Janhvi Kapoor's red Manish Malhotra saree and blouse set comes in a sultry red shade. The georgette saree has a semi-sheer silhouette, lace-trim floral borders, and shimmering red sequin embellishments.

Janhvi paired the six yards with a classic Manish Malhotra blouse in a red shade featuring a plunging neckline, a backless detail, heavy embellishments, and an infinity-styled cropped hem. She completed her ethnic look with dainty earrings, rings and high heels.

Lastly, Janhvi chose subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude rouge lip shade, sleek eyeliner, dewy skin base, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring to round off the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo with wavy ends gave the final touch.