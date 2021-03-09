Janhvi Kapoor gives sensual twist to high street in corset top, blazer dress

Unleashing her sartorial side like never before, Janhvi Kapoor is on fire as she serves one jaw-dropping fashionable look after another during the ongoing promotional stints for her upcoming horror-comedy flick, Roohi. Giving high street fashion a smoking hot twist, Janhvi offered a fresh and unique mix of femininity with a modern edge in her latest looks at Roohi promotions and we are bookmarking two of those to add a sensual and seductive vibe to our summer closet, without burning a hole in our pocket.

Taking to her social media handle, the 24-year-old flooded the Internet with a slew of her pictures in two sultry looks from Day 5 of promotions. In one set of pictures, the diva was seen donning a rose print corset top.

Made of polyester, the black-base top came with front panels and was reinforced with internal boning and underwired cups for the perfect slim fit. Janhvi teamed it with a pair of ripped blue denim jeans to unite a disruptive attitude with traditional glamour.

Accessorising her look with finger rings from Raf Fine Jewelry and a pair of silver hoop earrings from Soni Sapphire, Janhvi wore a dab of luscious red lipstick to amp up the hotness quotient.

Leaving her tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Janhvi flaunted dewy makeup with filled-in eyebrows and mascara-laden eyelashes.

In another set of pictures from Day 5 only of Roohi promotions, Janhvi was seen slaying in a hot pink linen corset blazer dress that came with strong shoulders and a cinched waist. The dress sported two side pockets, one breast pocket and tie details on the sleeves and the back.

The rose print corset top is credited to elevated occasion-wear brand, Lavish Alice, which boasts of international, contemporary womenswear. The corset top originally costs $42.00 on their designer website which is ₹3,071.

Janhvi Kapoor's rose print corset top from Lavish Alice (lavishalice.com)

As for the hot pink corset blazer dress, it was from Indian fashion label ‘Polite Society’ that prides in non conformist power dressing. The blazer dress is from their Jawdrop Dress collection and is priced at ₹10,000 on their designer website.

Janhvi Kapoor's hot pink corset blazer dress from Polite Society (politesocietyshop.com)

Janhvi Kapoor was dolled up for these looks by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Tarang Agarwal and Shubhi Kumar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter