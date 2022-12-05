Janhvi Kapoor's glam diva avatar in deep-neck denim jumpsuit for outing is a must-have for every IT girl's wardrobe

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is a Gen-Z style icon. One look at her stylish wardrobe, and you will know. Janhvi loves taking sartorial risks but never without a touch of elegance. The Mili actor's collection is full of steal-worthy pieces, including trendy denim looks, red-carpet-ready gowns, breezy printed suits, summer dresses, traditional sarees and more. Her wardrobe for casual outings is also replete with gorgeous outfits - Case in point: Janhvi's deep-neck jumpsuit for a dinner outing in Mumbai. The glamorous diva served a must-have attire for every IT girl's wardrobe. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's bold makeup with sultry orange lehenga wins the night as she turns showstopper at fashion show)

Janhvi Kapoor's IT-Girl avatar for an outing in Mumbai

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai to visit a restaurant for a dinner date. The paparazzi clicked Janhvi exiting the eatery joint, dressed in a dark blue denim jumpsuit and minimal accessories. They shared pictures and videos of Janhvi on social media, and fans loved the star's look for the casual outing. The denim ensemble is a must-have for every IT girl's wardrobe and could be an easy fit for every season. While Janhvi served a look for summers, you could don the outfit for winter or fall weather by layering a long coat or a leather jacket. Check out how Janhvi styled the night-out look.

Janhvi's denim jumpsuit features a front zip closure, collars, and a plunging neckline flaunting her décolletage. The sleeveless ensemble also comes with a fitted bust, side pockets, bell-bottom style pants, and a figure-hugging detail accentuating her enviable curves.

Janhvi teamed the outfit with minimalist accessories, including tan strappy sandals, a patterned black leather shoulder chain bag, and gold hoop earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor gets clicked in a denim jumpsuit during an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Janhvi chose side-parted and lightly-tousled open wavy tresses, subtle eye shadow, mauve pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. She also has several films in the pipeline, including Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.