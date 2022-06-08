Janhvi Kapoor in floral thigh-slit dress takes over Berlin, Shanaya Kapoor wants to steal her outfit: Check out pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently having the time of her life while travelling around the world. After spending some quality time in France, she has now travelled to Berlin, and the pictures will give you both travel and fashion goals all at once. Today, Janhvi went on a day outing in the German capital, and the photos are as dreamy as they can get. However, it is Janhvi's summer-ready look in a stunning floral thigh-high slit dress that has our heart. Even Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor fell in love with the ensemble and commented on the post, "I'm stealing this dress." Fair warning: After checking out the images, you will feel the same way.

On Wednesday, Janhvi posted several pictures of herself exploring the stunning locales of Berlin and captioned them, "hallo Berlin." The photos show the Gunjan Saxena actor serving chic poses in several scenic haunts of the city. She slipped into a strappy midi dress for the occasion. Scroll ahead to see the post. (Also Read: Loved Janhvi Kapoor's It-Girl summer look in fitted blue crop top while holidaying in France? It is worth ₹6k)

Coming to the design elements, Janhvi's dress features floral patterns in various shades, including pink, red, green and yellow hues, on a cream backdrop. The ensemble also comes with a sweetheart neckline flaunting the star's décolletage, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her curves, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, a calf-length hem, thin straps with tie detail, and a ruched back.

Janhvi styled the outfit with minimal accessories, including tan peep-toe block heels with textured straps and a statement ring. Centre-parted open voluminous tresses with curled ends, mascara on the lashes, light pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow and filled-in brows rounded off the look.

Janhvi Kapoor chills in Berlin in a floral dress. (Instagram)

After Janhvi posted the photos on her Instagram page, they garnered several likes and comments from her fans. Many dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. One user also wrote, "You are looking beautiful." Another commented, "Slayyyy."

Meanwhile, summer dresses are all about playing with prints and breezy silhouettes. And Janhvi's ensemble checks all the boxes on the list. It is a perfect pick for enjoying a holiday. If you loved it, don't forget to take tips from her style book.