Loved Janhvi Kapoor's It-Girl summer look in fitted blue crop top while holidaying in France? It is worth 6k

When it comes to nailing It-girl fashion, there are a few Bollywood divas who completely ace the style. And one can always trust actor Janhvi Kapoor to be on this list. The 25-year-old star is only a few films old, but she has already made a mark with her screen presence and Gen-Z approved sartorial choices. From trendy crop tops to printed summer dresses to shimmery party-ready fits, Janhvi knows how to slay any sartorial statement like a total pro. Her recent outfit - a fitted light blue crop top and dark blue denim jeans - for enjoying a European vacation with friends backs our claim. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her fit physique at the gym as she nails an intense yoga flow workout in new video: Watch)

On Tuesday, Janhvi had posted several pictures of herself having the time of her life amid viridescent scenery. Going by the photos, the star was holidaying in France and visiting the house of famous painter Claude Monet located in Fondation Monet in Giverny. She even captioned the post with a quote by Monet, "To see we must forget the name of the thing we're looking at."

After Janhvi posted the photos of her enjoying the European summer, many took to the captions to praise her vacation look. We loved the crop top and denim combination the star sported. If you are also wondering about her get-up, then scroll ahead to know all the details.

Janhvi wore a fitted blue crop top with dark blue flared denim for visiting Claude Monet's picturesque house. Her chic blouse is from the shelves of the clothing line Reformation. It is called the Gellar Knit Top, and adding it to your closet will cost you ₹6,055 (USD 78).

The price of the crop top Janhvi Kapoor wore. (thereformation.com)

Janhvi's blouse comes in a light blue colour. It features a plunging V neckline, centre front buttons with slit openings, slim-fitting through the bodice accentuating the star's curves, long sleeves, stretchy ribbed fabric and a cropped hem hinting at her toned midriff.

(Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor nails a fiery hybrid of cardio and lower body workout at gym, her dedication impresses fans: Watch)

Janhvi donned the top with high-rise denim jeans in a dark blue shade. It has a fitted silhouette on top and flared hem. The contrasting blue hues of the top and bottom took the summery vibe of Janhvi's ensemble to the next level.

In the end, Janhvi chose blush pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and on-fleek brows to round off the glam picks. A pair of white chunky lace-up sneakers and a centre-parted open hairdo with voluminous curls completed Janhvi's look for enjoying a day in Giverny.