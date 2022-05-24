Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her fit physique at the gym as she nails an intense yoga flow workout in new video: Watch

Whether making an appearance in a movie, displaying her sartorial prowess on the red carpet or hitting the gym, Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to leave an indelible mark on her fans. The actor's gym routine especially inspires many of her followers. She credits Pilates and yoga for her healthy lifestyle and often posts snippets from her gym routine on social media. The star's latest post also shows her enviable physique and workout routine. It will inspire you to roll out the yoga mat and hit the fitness bandwagon.

On Tuesday, Janvhi took to Instagram to share snippets of what May looked like for her. The actor posted several pictures, and two of them featured her doing yoga poses at the gym. Celebrity fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi also shared a video of Janhvi's routine from the same day and captioned it, "They said, Sunday's are rest days and we thought we will take some rest. @janhvikapoor #yoga #workout #yogaeverydamnday #love." Check out both the posts below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor does intense Wall Sit exercise for 5 minutes during yoga class, here's why you should try it)

Janhvi Kapoor practises yoga poses at the gym. (Instagram)

The pictures Janhvi posted on her Instagram page showed her practising the variation of seated Sirshapada Natarajasana and stretching her back while doing aerial yoga. However, in Sarvesh Shashi's video, Janhvi did a yoga flow workout to stretch her body, enhance the core, build upper and lower body muscles, and correct her posture. Dressed in a grey sports bra and black shorts with hair tied in a sleek ponytail, Janhvi nailed the workout routine.

Yoga Benefits:

Yoga supports the healing process in our body and packs in many advantages. Different yoga asanas have different beneficial properties. However, if you are wondering about the common benefits of this practice, we are here to help you out. Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility, relieves back pain, eases arthritis symptoms, boosts heart health, improves mental health, and relaxes you to sleep better.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has already wrapped the shoot for her upcoming projects, Good Luck Jerry and Mili. The actor also has Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan, and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar in the pipeline.