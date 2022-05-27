Janhvi Kapoor nails a fiery hybrid of cardio and lower body workout at gym, her dedication impresses fans: Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest new generation actors in the film industry. The star trains herself by constantly mixing things up at the gym. She is known for trying her hands at different routines, including Pilates, yoga, cardio, strength training and even weight lifting. Recently, the star mixed cardio and lower body workouts at the gym and impressed her fans with the fiery exercise video. She flaunted her enviable figure in the clip while doing various exercises. If you want motivation, Janhvi's video will surely pump you up.

Recently, the Instagram page of Janhvi's fitness studio uploaded a video of the actor working out at the gym. It showed the Gunjan Saxena star doing various exercises, dressed in a nude coloured sports bra and cycling shorts. "Throwback to one of Janhvi Kapoor's workouts. A hybrid of cardio and lower body; not an easy combination at all," the caption of the post read. Scroll ahead to watch Janhvi sweating out at the gym. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor drops pics in floral green saree worth ₹70k, dad Boney Kapoor calls her 'ati sundar': See pics)

Janhvi practised a mix of cardio, lower body and strength training exercises at the gym. The video begins with the actor brisk walking and running on the treadmill. Then, she did leg raises, deadlifts, kettlebell workouts, one-leg squats, dumbbell deadlifts and more. She nailed each exercise with insane dedication and even motivated us to jump on the fitness bandwagon.

After Janhvi's video got shared online, many of her followers flooded the comments section with the star's praise. One user wrote, "The way she's so dedicated." Another commented, "She's so dedicated." Many netizens dropped several fire emoticons in the comments section of the actor's intense workout video.

Cardio And Lower Body Exercise Benefits:

Cardio boosts brain and joint health, improves mental health, increases oxygen supply, controls blood sugar levels, lowers blood pressure, strengthens the immune system, contributes to a healthy weight and enhances the sleep cycle. It also improves blood circulation in the body leading to clear and healthier skin.

Meanwhile, lower body exercises help build muscles, tone and sculpt legs, strengthen core muscles, burn calories, promote weight loss, improve overall fitness, reduce joint pain, strengthen bones and engage major muscle groups.

Are you ready to hit the gym?