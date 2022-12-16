Janhvi Kapoor in one-shoulder bodycon dress leaves Shikhar Pahariya and Orhan Awatramani swooning: Check out pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial game never disappoints, and even the internet agrees. Though the star is known for picking elegant ensembles, she never shies away from a little bit of experimenting. One can always find classic silhouettes in her closet, the bodycon dress being a favourite. In her most recent photoshoot, Janhvi displayed her love for the silhouette by opting for a neon yellow look. It received compliments from her fan, including ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and her friend Orhan Awatramani. Keep scrolling to see Janhvi's photoshoot. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor lives her vintage royal dreams in dreamy ethnic outfits, internet is in love with her period photos)

Janhvi Kapoor's stylish photoshoot in a one-shoulder ensemble

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures from her photoshoot in the neon yellow ensemble with flower and sun emoji as the caption. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Janhvi's look in an ankle-length outfit. It is perfect for your holiday party wardrobe and can be worn both during the night and evening occasions like dinner dates with your partner or Sangria sessions with your best friends. While Janhvi chose minimal styling with the fit, you can elevate the look with bold makeup picks and a messy top knot. Or check out Janhvi's pictures for some inspiration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor's neon yellow silk satin dress features a one-shoulder neckline with a décolletage-flaunting detail, a full-length sleeve, a cut-out on the waist, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her enviable frame, and an ankle-length hemline. The solid yellow shade though simple added a touch of quirk to the elegant look.

Janhvi teamed the ensemble with minimal accessories, including high-heel stilettos and gold hoop earrings adorned in textured patterns. In the end, Janhvi chose rouged lip shade, blushed cheeks, matching eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, darkened brows, sharp contouring and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Janhvi Kapoor in a yellow bodycon dress. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Janhvi's photoshoot garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Orhan Awatramani wrote, "Sunshine on a rainy day." Janhvi's ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya dropped hot face and heart emojis. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "You so pretty." A fan wrote, "You fire girl."

What do you think of Janhvi's neon yellow look?