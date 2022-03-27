Janhvi Kapoor in shimmering mini dress serves a steaming hot look at Lakme Fashion Week: Check out pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra's glamorous show on Day 3 of the FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week 2022. The star was among several celebrities who attended the show that saw Shanaya Kapoor's ramp debut with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Janhvi showed up at the fashion event dressed in a gorgeous embellished mini dress from the designer's latest collection and served her fans a smoking hot look. We loved every bit of this sartorial moment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Manish Malhotra unveiled his latest collection, Diffuse, at the LFW 2022. Janhvi Kapoor attended the show dressed in an ensemble from the same line, and on Saturday, she shared several photos of herself on Instagram. The posts feature the star serving looks in the mini dress, gorging on delicious food, posing with the designer and her friends, and cheering for her sister Shanaya Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor turns cool bride as she walks the ramp for Punit Balana at LFW

Janhvi's statement-making dress features shimmering sequin embellishments in multiple hues like pink, red, black and grey shades. The mini length hem, plunging V neckline, cinched waist, risqué thigh slit on the side, full sleeves, and a full back cut-out added a touch of sultry elegance to the actor's look.

Janhvi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's show.

Janhvi wore the mini dress with minimal accessories that matched its shimmering aesthetic. The star chose hoop earrings, a gold ring adorned with an emerald stone, and multi-coloured heels with spiked embellishments.

Janhvi Kapoor serves a steaming hot look.

In the end, Janhvi rounded off her LFW look with a centre-parted braided bun, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy lip shade and sharp contouring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor does aerial yoga on a 26 ft hammock and meditates: Watch video

Janhvi Kapoor teams the ensemble with statement-making accessories.

Meanwhile, Janhvi also turned showstopper for designer Punit Balana on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week. She walked the ramp in a brick-coloured gota-patti lehenga set featuring a backless choli and embroidered skirt. The star even did a photoshoot in an ivory printed lehenga by the designer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

See the pictures here:

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. It is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao.