Janhvi Kapoor is a holographic queen in a plunge-neck gown for Bawaal promotions: All pics inside

Actor Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a shimmering holographic dress to promote her upcoming film with Varun Dhawan Bawaal, and the internet cannot stop loving her sizzling look. There can never be too much bling with the star. Moreover, she understands exactly how to style a look as bold as a holographic dress without going overboard with the style statement. Scroll through to check out this latest look.

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor is a holographic queen in a plunge-neck gown for Bawaal promotions. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from a promotional photoshoot for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. She shared the photos with the caption, "[heart and fire emoticons] #Bawaal." The images show Janhvi serving sultry poses for the camera while flaunting her shimmering ensemble. This gown is perfect for your closet if you want to take a page from Janhvi's style book. You can wear it to parties or your best friend's wedding reception party.

Janhvi Kapoor is a holographic queen

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor's shimmering holographic dress features sequin embellishments that will help you turn heads on every occasion. It also has broad straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline flaunting her décolletage, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her curvy frame, and a full-body length hem. Janhvi ditched all accessories with the outfit to let the gown shine on its own.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Janhvi chose subtle mauve eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, sleek black eyeliner, glossy mauve lip shade, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and contoured face for the glam picks. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to the holographic outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor's fans love her bold avatar

Janhvi Kapoor's fans took to the comments section of her post to compliment her and show love for her bold holographic avatar. One user commented, "You stole my heart." Another fan wrote, "My girl, slaaayyyy [fire emoji]." A user wrote, "Star in the making." Several others dropped fire emoticons in the comments.