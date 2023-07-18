Janhvi Kapoor posts goofy pics in a sizzling mini dress, don't miss her dance video to Bawaal song with her team: Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming movie Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The star has donned some steal-worthy looks for the promotional schedule, from printed mini dresses and denim co-ord sets to bodycon fits. Janhvi's latest look shows her in a jacquard dress. She posted pictures of herself in the ensemble on Instagram. Don't miss her 'chaotic' video with her team, dressed in the same fit, dancing to a Bawaal song. Janhvi Kapoor posts goofy pictures in a sizzling mini dress and a dance video with her team. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's goofy pictures in a mini dress

Janhvi Kapoor promoted her and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Bawaal in a yellow-coloured mini dress. The star also shared pictures of herself in the ensemble on Instagram with the caption, "Mooood since our last two screenings #Bawaal." The post features Janhvi's stunning photos in the outfit and a few goofy pictures of her having fun during the photoshoot. While some netizens complimented her by dropping heart and fire emojis, Orhan Awatramani wrote, "My forever happy girl." Check out the post below.

Janhvi Kapoor's mini dress look decoded

Janhvi's mini dress comes in a yellow shade with knit details. The sleeveless ensemble features broad straps embellished with a floral sequin pattern, a plunging U neckline accentuating Janhvi's décolletage, a cut-out under the bust, button closures on the front, a slit on the thigh, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her enviable frame, and a short hem length.

Janhvi Kapoor in a mini dress for Bawaal promotions. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor accessorised the mini ensemble with silver high heels and metallic jewels, including heart-shaped earrings and statement rings. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, side-parted open wavy locks, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, subtle pink eye shadow, highlighter and rouge on the cheekbones, and light contouring for the glam picks.

Janhvi Kapoor dances to a Bawaal song with her team

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a video of herself doing a goofy dance with her team members to the tunes of the song Dilon Ki Doriyan from the film Bawaal. "21st July ko hoga #Bawaal lekin abhi ke liye living room mein dhamaal will have to do," she captioned the video.

Netizens loved Janhvi's chaotic and funny side in the clip. Her sister Rhea Kapoor commented, "This reel is beyond chaotic." Arjun Kapoor wrote "Mass." Another fan wrote, "So funny Janhvi." A user commented, "Loveeee itttttt."