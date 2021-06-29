Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor's holiday fashion sense will ignite your wanderlust

Sisters duo, Janhvi and Khushi, gave us some major beach wardrobe goals with their popping, iridescent and bright beachwear. Check it out...
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor(Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the latest Kapoor sisters -after the likes of Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and Sonam and Rhea Kapoor - on the block who are absolutely blowing us away with their fashion sensibilities, be it their uber chill loungewear when they're simply lazing around, their ultra luxe designer gowns and lehengas or their flirty casual wear that is a must have for every millennial and Gen-Z wardrobe.

While the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns left many of us homebound, our hearts and minds were itching to go to the beaches and hills to enjoy some time in nature as we donned some of our best ensembles to make for some Instaworthy shots. And though us normals were not as successful in taking any trips abroad, several Bollywood celebrities made the most of the situation when they could and headed to the celebrity favourite destination, Maldives. And the sisters duo, Janhvi and Khushi, gave us some major beach wardrobe goals with their popping, iridescent and bright beachwear.

Here are some of the best beachwear sported by the two sisters that is sure to make the travelling fashionista in you come back to life. Check them out:

Janhvi looked absolutely stunning in this shiny silver sarong style bikini wrap skirt and matching silver sequinned bikini top as she posed on the beaches of the Maldives islands.

Janhvi Kapoor (Instagram)

In another post Jahnvi looked absolutely adorable as she posed in a bright tangerine coloured swimsuit which she covered up with a matching overlay.

Khushi Kapoor (Instagram)

Khushi was spotted wearing a similar style, wearing a popping lavender coloured bikini with high waist bikini bottoms and a matching robe to complete her super chic look.

In another post Khushi can be seen wearing a floral bikini as she shows off her sun kissed glow and the flower in her hair.

Topics
janhvi kapoor fashion khushi kapoor
