Janhvi Kapoor in Tarun Tahiliani is the ultimate feminine and fierce Gen Z bride

One of the most popular star kids, and a Bollywood actor herself, Janhvi Kapoor has a very easy-breezy sense of style and the 23-year-old stunner is always seen bare-faced with beachy waves, flaunting her toned midriff and legs in her usual attire: shorts and crop tops. However, whenever the Dhadak actor does don glamorous Indian ensembles like lehenga cholis, sarees, gararas, shararas, among other things, she looks as regal as a princess thanks to her delicate, doll like features and demure personality that comes across when she photographs.

The stunning starlet recently took to her social media feed to share images of herself looking absolutely stunning as she chanelled her inner Boho Chic bride in the most stunning ensembles as she graced the cover of Elle India magazine for their July issue. When asked what inspires her lately, Janhvi quipped, “Just powerful women around me. From my peers, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Beyoncé, to even my sister, Khushi (Kapoor), it is inspiring to see women who embrace themselves and don’t depend on anyone for anything. It’s exactly what my mother also told me. ‘Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity.’”

On the cover and inside the issue, Janhvi can be seen donning different ensembles with exciting cuts, patterns and silhouettes in shades of cream and beige by veteran fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. And her bold and brazen looks are perfect for every millennial and Gen Z bride who wish to be both fierce and feminine on their wedding day.

In one of the pictures, Janhvi looks ethereal in a cream lehenga choli heavily embroidered in floral and mesh patterns with thread, sequins and zari work, in a style that is very typical to most of Tarun Tahiliani's work.

ALSO READ | Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai reveals her many sides as Vogue's cover star

Jahnvi's ensemble featured a skimpy bikini stop style choli and her lehenga featured a thigh-high slit, under which she wore calf-high patent leather boots in a dark shade of mud brown. Janhvi sported minimal nude and subtle smokey make-up, her Bambi like eyes are so expressive on their own, that she hardly ever needs to add more drama to them with any kind of additional eye make-up, and for this shoot as well, the actor only sported light kohl and eye shadow.

In another photograph, the stunning Janhvi is seen in a col-shoulder choli with beaded tassels adorning the sleeves and a draped skirt falling softly on her petite frame. Once again sporting minimal make-up, Janhvi's hair was pushed away from her face and she wore mesh gloves, beaded with pearls to accessorize her look.





In her interview with Elle, Janhvi opened up about the coronavirus pandemic and how it ravaged our country to a much worse degree in the past few months. Janhvi shared, “There is also a sense of guilt. It’s hard to go to sleep knowing there is so much pain, helplessness and suffering in the country right now. The only thing people in my position can do is help people around them.”





She also opened up about her initial reaction to seeing Dhadak, her first release, she shared, “During Dhadak’s release, my first thought was ‘I need to get better’. But I remember going to Gaiety Galaxy (a theatre in Mumbai) and seeing people dancing to Zingaat, and that truly made me happy.” She also added, “Your entire career is based on whether the audience likes you or not, so it is important to tap into the pulse of what they want.”

The young star kid also shared how dealing with the loss of her mother had quite an impact on her professional life in the initial days, saying, “Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether.”





In another excerpt, Janhvi opened up about always being compared to her mother, sharing if she feels any pressure on carrying forth her mother's legacy, she said, “It’s not a pressure, but a responsibility, and I am happy about it. Being my mother’s daughter has opened up many doors for me and given me a lot of love that maybe I haven’t been so deserving of. The flip side is that people have high expectations from me, but I understand that too. And I am happy about it because if I have to be compared, why not be compared with the best.”

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.