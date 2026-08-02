Janhvi Kapoor proves green is the colour of the season with 4 stunning looks at her friend’s pre-wedding festivities……..

Janhvi Kapoor has once again delivered a masterclass in occasion dressing. Attending a close friend's pre-wedding festivities, the actor embraced every shade of green, from deep emerald and olive to mint and pastel, proving the versatile hue deserves a spot in every festive wardrobe.

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On August 1, Janhvi dropped a carousel of photos from her friend's pre-wedding festivities on Instagram, featuring adorable moments with her friends, boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and a lineup of head-turning ethnic outfits. Captioning the post, "I tried but these pics were too cute not to post," the actor served major festive fashion inspiration. Let's decode her stunning looks. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor aces power dressing in brown pinstripe blazer and wide-leg trousers for India vs England ODI match )

Regal elegance in emerald green gowns

Janhvi made a striking statement in a floor-length gown in rich emerald and deep teal hues. Designed to accentuate her silhouette, the body-hugging ensemble featured a halter neckline, ruched bodice and thigh-high slit that added a bold touch.

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{{^usCountry}} The gown beautifully blended structured tailoring with fluid movement, creating a dramatic effect as she posed against scenic outdoor backdrops. Styled with minimal accessories, glowing makeup and soft waves, Janhvi let the rich jewel-toned dress remain the focal point of her look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gown beautifully blended structured tailoring with fluid movement, creating a dramatic effect as she posed against scenic outdoor backdrops. Styled with minimal accessories, glowing makeup and soft waves, Janhvi let the rich jewel-toned dress remain the focal point of her look. {{/usCountry}}

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Romantic garden glamour in olive florals

Switching gears, Janhvi embraced a softer aesthetic in breezy floral maxi dress featuring shades of olive, pistachio and sage green. Perfect for daytime celebrations, the flowing ensemble exuded elegance while retaining a glamorous appeal.

The halter-neck silhouettes featured a cross-draped bodice, subtle side cut-outs and sheer skirts that moved gracefully with every step. She completed the looks with loose beach waves, dewy makeup and delicate jewellery, creating an easy, resort-inspired style.

Modern festive fashion in mint and pastel green

For the traditional celebrations, Janhvi opted for contemporary Indian ensembles in soothing mint and pastel green hues. One standout look featured an intricately embellished lehenga adorned with shimmering sequins, paired with a modern keyhole blouse that added a contemporary twist to the classic silhouette.

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She also wore a lace-embroidered corset co-ord set that fused traditional craftsmanship with modern tailoring. The structured bodice, intricate embroidery and bold cut-outs gave the outfit a fashion-forward edge while staying rooted in festive elegance.

Janhvi elevated both looks with carefully chosen accessories, including statement ear cuffs and embellished potli bags, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the ensembles.